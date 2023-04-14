CHANGSHA, China, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a video report from China SCIO:

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMmTKzV7tnQ

Changsha has made books and literature a cultural signature, with beautiful bookstores and libraries spread throughout the city. Come and discover the amazing atmosphere and a rich history of the love for the literary arts.

Charming Changsha: A home for lovers of books and literature

http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2023-04/14/content_85230236.htm

