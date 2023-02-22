Charming Changsha: Home of role models and good virtues

Changsha is the hometown of Lei Feng, who lived during the early years of modern China and known for his generosity and altruistic deeds. Let us keep his spirit alive by promoting good virtues and kindness to others.

Charming Changsha: Home of role models and good virtues
