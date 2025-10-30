CHARNEY COMPANIES PURCHASES 8-FAMILY HOME IN CARROLL GARDENS FOR $4.2M

From Contract Execution to Closing – Only One Week!

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Charney Companies has announced the purchase of an 8-family home at 83 Second Place in Carroll Gardens, the tree-lined desirable community in Brooklyn. The $4.2M transaction had a speedy contract execution to closing of only one week.

83 Second Place

This addition to the Charney Companies portfolio highlights their commitment to continued growth throughout New York City. This purchase comes amid continued construction for their Gowanus Wharf campus, with the first building to open, Union Channel, close to reaching full occupancy. 95 Rockwell, a new condominium being developed by Charney is also in construction in nearby Fort Greene.

"Our Carroll Garden purchase shows just how nimble Charney Companies can be – to jump on a transaction and close it in such a short time," said Sam Charney, Principal of Charney Companies.

Located in one of the most charming and sought-after neighborhoods, 83 Second Place is conveniently located near the F and G trains at Carroll Street and Smith-9 Street stations, offering direct access to Manhattan, Downtown Brooklyn, and other key neighborhoods. Multiple bus lines, including the B57 and B61, provide additional connections to Red Hook, Atlantic Terminal, and beyond. Within walking distance, green spaces like Carroll Park, Coffey Park, and the scenic Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway provide the ideal locations for outdoor activities. Notable restaurants and stores include Frankies 457 Spuntino, Lucali, Buttermilk Channel, Ugly Baby, Black Gold, East One Coffee Roasters, Court Streer Grocers, Winnie's and Books are Magic.

About Charney Companies:

Founded in 2013, Charney Companies is a fully integrated real estate development, construction, brokerage, and management firm with a focus on developing, owning, and operating first-class residential and commercial real estate in the New York City Metro area. From ground-up construction to adaptive reuse and value-add repositioning, Charney plays an integral role in all aspects of the development process and leverages the expertise and experience of their principals to deliver superior products to the marketplace and best-in-class returns for their investors. Charney owns, operates, and is under construction on two million square feet throughout Brooklyn and Queens, and has won awards and accommodations from municipal organizations and media outlets for their work over the last 5 years. For more information, visit: https://charneycompanies.com/ .

CONTACTS: Barbara Wagner Barbara Wagner Communications (917) 751-4387 [email protected] Valentina Parra Barbara Wagner Communications (516) 589-2975 [email protected]

SOURCE Charney Companies