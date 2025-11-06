SAM CHARNEY OF CHARNEY COMPANIES AWARDED DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR AT THE 13th ANNUAL RED RESIDENTIAL AWARDS GALA

Over 300 real estate professionals gathered in New York City for the sold-out 13th annual RED Residential Awards, honoring industry leaders nationwide and celebrating innovation and excellence across the field

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Charney, Principal of Charney Companies, was honored as Developer of the Year at the 13th Annual RED Residential Awards Gala. Hosted by industry icon Bob Knakal, the sold-out event brought together distinguished guests at Club 101 (101 Park Avenue) for an evening celebrating innovation, leadership, and excellence across the residential real estate sector. With this win, Charney is now eligible for RED's International Developer of the Year category.

Sam Charney. Credit: John Bryant

"I am honored to receive this award which is a testament not only to our vision, but to the dedication, creativity, and hard work of our entire Charney team," said Charney. "Receiving this recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence, innovation, and creating places people are proud to call home."

Founded in 2013, Charney Companies is a fully integrated development, construction, brokerage, and management firm focused on creating first-class residential and commercial properties. The company views real estate as a public good—one that fosters community, fairness, and beauty in the built environment. Under Charney's leadership, Charney Companies is one of the most active developers in the country.

Current Charney projects in Brooklyn include Gowanus Wharf, the largest residential development in Gowanus. Spanning four sites and over 2,200 units, it redefines community-oriented urban living. In Fort Greene, the firm is developing 95 Rockwell Place, a $135 million condominium project in collaboration with Public Service, the design arm of Public Records, featuring sound-curated interiors and over 7,000 square feet of amenities. In Manhattan, Charney is transforming historic McGiffert Hall into modern student housing, and in Queens, the firm is building 24-19 Jackson Avenue, a 55-story tower that will bring 636 new units to Long Island City.

Charney's hospitality-forward approach to development has led to collaborations with renowned artists including Jen Lewin, Tom Fruin, Faile, and Swoon, as well as Arts Gowanus and Powerhouse Arts, with art seamlessly integrated into all Charney developments. Passionate about the future of the city, Charney was deeply involved in the legislative processes for the extension of 421-a, creation of 485-x and the City of Yes, and sits on the boards of The Queens Museum, The Brooklyn Museum, The Brooklyn Public Library, and Pursuit.

"Sam Charney embodies what the RED Residential Awards celebrate — vision, execution, and integrity. His ability to deliver transformative projects while elevating neighborhoods made him an undeniable choice for Developer of the Year," said Selman Yalcin, Founder, RED Awards & RED Connect.

Now in its 13th consecutive year, the RED Residential Awards continues to stand as the premier night in U.S. real estate, recognizing the developers, brokers, architects, contractors, investors, and visionaries shaping the industry's future.

About Charney Companies:

Founded in 2013, Charney Companies is a fully integrated real estate development, construction, brokerage, and management firm with a focus on developing, owning, and operating first-class residential and commercial real estate in the New York City Metro area. From ground-up construction to adaptive reuse and value-add repositioning, Charney plays an integral role in all aspects of the development process and leverages the expertise and experience of their principals to deliver superior products to the marketplace and best-in-class returns for their investors. Charney owns, operates, and is under construction on two million square feet throughout Brooklyn and Queens, and has won awards and accommodations from municipal organizations and media outlets for their work over the last 5 years. For more information, visit: https://charneycompanies.com/.

About the RED Awards

Founded by Selman Yalcin, the RED Awards are part of the broader RED Connect platform — a premier real estate network that has produced over 100 events since 2016, bringing together more than 40,000 professionals across the residential, commercial, and architectural real estate sectors. The awards spotlight excellence, integrity, and innovation, with categories judged by a distinguished 20-member advisory board composed of top developers, architects, and investors.

Following the New York event, RED Awards will continue its 2026 national expansion with upcoming shows in Florida (Jan 22), Illinois (May 14), Texas (Sept 17), and California (Nov 26), alongside the RED Global Awards in Bucharest, presented in partnership with Forbes Romania.

CONTACT: Barbara Wagner Elana Van Patten Barbara Wagner Communications Barbara Wagner Communications (917) 751-4387 (315) 440 - 7554 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Charney Companies