Charter Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth quarter total residential and small and medium business ("SMB") Internet customers decreased by 61,000. As of December 31, 2023 , Charter served a total of 30.6 million residential and SMB Internet customers, with 155,000 total Internet customers added in 2023.

, Charter served a total of 30.6 million residential and SMB Internet customers, with 155,000 total Internet customers added in 2023. Fourth quarter total residential and SMB mobile lines increased by 546,000. As of December 31, 2023 , Charter served a total of 7.8 million mobile lines, with 2.5 million mobile lines added in 2023.

, Charter served a total of 7.8 million mobile lines, with 2.5 million mobile lines added in 2023. Fourth quarter revenue of $13.7 billion grew by 0.3% year-over-year, driven by residential Internet revenue growth of 3.0%, residential mobile service revenue growth of 35.7% and other revenue growth of 24.4%, primarily driven by higher mobile device sales.

grew by 0.3% year-over-year, driven by residential Internet revenue growth of 3.0%, residential mobile service revenue growth of 35.7% and other revenue growth of 24.4%, primarily driven by higher mobile device sales. Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2023 , net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $4.6 billion .

in the fourth quarter. For the year ended , net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled . Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $5.6 billion grew by 1.6% year-over-year.

of grew by 1.6% year-over-year. For the year ended December 31, 2023 , revenue of $54.6 billion grew by 1.1% year-over-year. Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA totaled $21.9 billion , 1.3% higher than in 2022.

, revenue of grew by 1.1% year-over-year. Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA totaled , 1.3% higher than in 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023 , capital expenditures totaled $11.1 billion and included $4.0 billion of line extensions.

, capital expenditures totaled and included of line extensions. Full year 2023 net cash flows from operating activities totaled $14.4 billion , compared to $14.9 billion in the prior year.

, compared to in the prior year. Full year 2023 free cash flow 1 of $3.5 billion decreased from $6.1 billion in the prior year, primarily due to higher capital expenditures, mostly driven by Charter's network evolution and expansion initiatives.

of decreased from in the prior year, primarily due to higher capital expenditures, mostly driven by Charter's network evolution and expansion initiatives. During the fourth quarter, Charter purchased 3.2 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Communications Holdings, LLC ("Charter Holdings") common units for $1.3 billion . For the year ended December 31, 2023 , Charter purchased 9.0 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Holdings common units for approximately $3.6 billion .

"Our rural footprint expansion is exceeding our deployment and penetration targets," said Chris Winfrey, President and CEO of Charter. "Our network evolution and convergence efforts remain on course. And we are beginning to see the benefits of investments in our employees and digital service to improve the customer experience. We are executing on a clear strategy to ensure we offer consumers the best products and services, all while saving them money. Not only now, but in the future."

1. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures defined in the "Use of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Information" section and are reconciled to net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities, respectively, in the addendum of this news release.

Key Operating Results





















Approximate as of







December 31,

2023 (c)

December 31,

2022 (c)

Y/Y Change Footprint (d)











Estimated Passings

56,986

55,573

2.5 %













Customer Relationships (e)











Residential

29,904

29,988

(0.3) % SMB

2,222

2,207

0.7 % Total Customer Relationships

32,126

32,195

(0.2) %













Residential

(108)

42

(150) SMB

(2)

12

(14) Total Customer Relationships Quarterly Net Additions

(110)

54

(164)













Total Customer Relationship Penetration of Estimated Passings (f)

56.4 %

57.9 %

(1.5) ppts













Monthly Residential Revenue per Residential Customer (g)

$ 119.41

$ 119.32

0.1 % Monthly SMB Revenue per SMB Customer (h)

$ 162.38

$ 165.50

(1.9) %













Residential Customer Relationships Penetration











One Product Penetration (i)

46.7 %

45.9 %

0.8 ppts Two Product Penetration (i)

33.1 %

32.7 %

0.4 ppts Three or More Product Penetration (i)

20.2 %

21.3 %

(1.1) ppts













% Residential Non-Video Customer Relationships

54.8 %

51.7 %

3.1 ppts













Internet











Residential

28,544

28,412

0.5 % SMB

2,044

2,021

1.2 % Total Internet Customers

30,588

30,433

0.5 %













Residential

(62)

92

(154) SMB

1

13

(12) Total Internet Quarterly Net Additions

(61)

105

(166)













Video











Residential

13,503

14,497

(6.9) % SMB

619

650

(4.8) % Total Video Customers

14,122

15,147

(6.8) %













Residential

(248)

(145)

(103) SMB

(9)

1

(10) Total Video Quarterly Net Additions

(257)

(144)

(113)













Voice











Residential

6,712

7,697

(12.8) % SMB

1,293

1,286

0.5 % Total Voice Customers

8,005

8,983

(10.9) %













Residential

(248)

(232)

(16) SMB

(3)

(1)

(2) Total Voice Quarterly Net Additions

(251)

(233)

(18)













Mobile Lines (j)











Residential

7,519

5,116

47.0 % SMB

247

176

40.4 % Total Mobile Lines

7,766

5,292

46.8 %













Residential

532

600

(68) SMB

14

15

(1) Total Mobile Lines Quarterly Net Additions

546

615

(69)













Enterprise (k)











Enterprise Primary Service Units ("PSUs")

303

284

6.5 % Enterprise Quarterly Net Additions

5

2

3

In thousands, except per customer and penetration data. See footnotes to unaudited summary of operating statistics on page 7 of the addendum of this news release. The footnotes contain important disclosures regarding the definitions used for these operating statistics. All percentages are calculated using whole numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

As of December 31, 2023, Charter had 29.9 million residential customer relationships, excluding mobile-only relationships.

Fourth quarter residential Internet customers decreased by 62,000, compared to an increase of 92,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Spectrum Internet® delivers the fastest Internet1 and WiFi download speeds in Charter's footprint. Charter is on plan to evolve its network at a lower cost than its competitors to offer symmetrical and multi-gigabit speeds across its entire footprint. Charter's Advanced WiFi, a managed WiFi service that provides customers an optimized home network while providing greater control of their connected devices with enhanced security and privacy is available to all Spectrum Internet customers.

Residential video customers decreased by 248,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a decline of 145,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, partly driven by video disconnects related to the temporary loss of Disney programming in early September. As of December 31, 2023, Charter had 13.5 million residential video customers. In October, Charter began deploying Xumo Stream Boxes to video customers. The Xumo Stream Box combines a live TV experience with access to hundreds of the most popular direct-to-consumer TV applications, and features unified search and discovery along with a curated content offering based on the customer's interests and subscriptions.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, residential wireline voice customers declined by 248,000, compared to a decline of 232,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2023, Charter had 6.7 million residential wireline voice customers.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Charter added 532,000 residential mobile lines, compared to growth of 600,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022. Spectrum Mobile™ is available to all new and existing Spectrum Internet customers and offers the fastest overall speeds,2 with plans that include 5G access, do not require contracts and include taxes and fees in the price. Charter's converged offer, Spectrum One, and Spectrum Mobile are central to Charter's converged network strategy to provide consumers a differentiated connectivity experience with highly competitive, simple data plans and pricing.

Fourth quarter 2023 monthly residential revenue per residential customer totaled $119.41, and increased by 0.1% compared to the prior year period, given promotional rate step-ups, rate adjustments and the accelerated growth of Spectrum Mobile, partly offset by a lower mix of video customer relationships and a higher mix of lower priced video packages within Charter's video customer base.

SMB customer relationships decreased by 2,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, while fourth quarter 2022 SMB customer relationships grew by 12,000. Enterprise PSUs grew by 5,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus 2,000 added in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Charter continues to work with federal, state and local governments to bring Spectrum Internet to unserved and underserved communities. During the fourth quarter of 2023, Charter activated 105,000 subsidized rural passings. Within Charter's subsidized rural footprint, total residential and SMB customer relationships increased by 34,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

1. Based on Ookla's Speedtest Global Index median fixed download speeds for Q4 2023, which indicates that Spectrum Internet continues to deliver faster speeds than its competitors. 2. Fastest Overall Speed claim based on Global Wireless Solutions' combined cellular and WiFi speed test results in Spectrum service area where WiFi is available. Cellular speeds vary by location.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results (in millions)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

% Change Revenues:









Internet $ 5,805

$ 5,637

3.0 % Video 3,905

4,251

(8.1) % Voice 393

379

3.8 % Mobile service 626

461

35.7 % Residential revenue 10,729

10,728

— % Small and medium business 1,083

1,093

(0.9) % Enterprise 700

674

3.8 % Commercial revenue 1,783

1,767

0.9 % Advertising sales 428

558

(23.4) % Other 771

621

24.4 % Total Revenues $ 13,711

$ 13,674

0.3 %











Net income attributable to Charter shareholders $ 1,058

$ 1,196

(11.5) % Net income attributable to Charter shareholders margin 7.7 %

8.7 %















Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 5,573

$ 5,482

1.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.6 %

40.1 %















Capital Expenditures $ 2,856

$ 2,920

(2.2) %











Net cash flows from operating activities $ 3,855

$ 3,787

1.8 % Free cash flow (a) $ 1,061

$ 1,136

(6.6) %



See page 1 of the addendum of this news release for a GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow and page 7 of the addendum of this news release for footnotes. The footnotes contain important disclosures regarding the definitions used for these financial results. All percentages are calculated using whole numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

Revenues

Fourth quarter revenue increased by 0.3% year-over-year to $13.7 billion, driven by growth in residential Internet, mobile service and other revenues, primarily driven by higher mobile device sales, partly offset by lower residential video and advertising sales revenues.

Residential revenue totaled $10.7 billion in the fourth quarter, and was virtually unchanged year-over-year.

Internet revenue grew by 3.0% year-over-year to $5.8 billion, driven by growth in Internet customers during the last year, promotional rate step-ups and rate adjustments, partly offset by lower bundled revenue allocation.

Video revenue totaled $3.9 billion in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 8.1% compared to the prior year period, driven by a higher mix of lower priced video packages within Charter's video customer base and a decline in video customers during the last year, partly offset by promotional rate step-ups and video rate adjustments that pass through programmer rate increases.

Voice revenue grew by 3.8% year-over-year to $393 million, driven by voice rate adjustments, partly offset by a decline in wireline voice customers over the last twelve months.

Fourth quarter mobile service revenue totaled $626 million, an increase of 35.7% year-over-year, driven by mobile line growth and higher bundled revenue allocation.

Commercial revenue increased by 0.9% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, driven by enterprise revenue growth of 3.8% year-over-year, partly offset by a SMB revenue decrease of 0.9%. The year-over-year decrease in fourth quarter 2023 SMB revenue was driven by lower monthly SMB revenue per SMB customer primarily due to a higher mix of lower priced video packages and a lower number of voice lines per SMB customer relationship, partly offset by customer relationship growth. Enterprise revenue excluding wholesale increased by 6.1% year-over-year, mostly reflecting PSU growth.

Fourth quarter advertising sales revenue of $428 million decreased by 23.4% compared to the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by lower political revenue. Excluding political revenue in both periods, advertising sales revenue decreased by 0.7% year-over-year, due to a more challenged advertising market, partly offset by higher advanced advertising revenue.

Other revenue totaled $771 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 24.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by higher mobile device sales.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Fourth quarter programming costs decreased by $296 million, or 10.6% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting fewer video customers and a higher mix of lower cost packages within Charter's video customer base, partly offset by contractual programming rate increases and renewals.

Other costs of revenue increased by $198 million, or 15.0% year-over-year, primarily driven by higher mobile device sales and other mobile direct costs, partly offset by lower advertising sales expense.

Costs to service customers increased by $44 million, or 2.1% year-over-year. The year-over-year increase in costs to service customers was primarily driven by additional activity to support the growth of Spectrum Mobile, partly offset by productivity improvements.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by $16 million, or 1.6% year-over-year, primarily due to lower labor costs.

Other expenses increased by $16 million, or 1.5% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net Income Attributable to Charter Shareholders

Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease in net income attributable to Charter shareholders was primarily driven by a pension remeasurement loss and higher interest expense, partly offset by a gain on sale of assets and higher Adjusted EBITDA.

Net income per basic common share attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $7.23 in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $7.79 during the same period last year. The decrease was primarily the result of the factors described above, partly offset by a 4.7% decrease in basic weighted average common shares outstanding versus the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 billion grew by 1.6% year-over-year, reflecting growth in revenue of 0.3% and a decrease in operating expenses of 0.7%.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures totaled $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $64 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Line extensions capital expenditures totaled $978 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by Charter's subsidized rural construction initiative and continued network expansion across residential and commercial greenfield and market fill-in opportunities. Fourth quarter capital expenditures excluding line extensions totaled $1.9 billion, compared to $2.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by lower spend on scalable infrastructure and CPE, partly offset by higher spend on upgrade/rebuild (primarily network evolution).

Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

During the fourth quarter of 2023, net cash flows from operating activities totaled $3.9 billion, compared to $3.8 billion in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year increase in net cash flows from operating activities was primarily due to lower cash taxes and higher Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by higher cash paid for interest and a less favorable change in working capital.

Free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $1.1 billion, a decrease of $75 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease in free cash flow was primarily driven by a less favorable change in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures, partly offset by an increase in net cash flows from operating activities and a decrease in capital expenditures.

Liquidity & Financing

As of December 31, 2023, total principal amount of debt was $97.6 billion and Charter's credit facilities provided approximately $5.2 billion of additional liquidity in excess of Charter's $709 million cash position.

In January and February 2024, Charter Communications Operating, LLC and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp. redeemed all of their outstanding senior secured floating rate notes due 2024 and paid in full all of their outstanding 4.500% senior secured notes due 2024 at maturity.

Share Repurchases

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, Charter purchased 3.2 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Holdings common units for $1.3 billion.

Full Year Financial Results (in millions)



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

% Change Revenues:









Internet $ 23,032

$ 22,222

3.6 % Video 16,351

17,460

(6.4) % Voice 1,510

1,559

(3.1) % Mobile service 2,243

1,698

32.1 % Residential revenue 43,136

42,939

0.5 % Small and medium business 4,353

4,350

0.1 % Enterprise 2,770

2,677

3.5 % Commercial revenue 7,123

7,027

1.4 % Advertising sales 1,551

1,882

(17.6) % Other 2,797

2,174

28.7 % Total Revenues $ 54,607

$ 54,022

1.1 %











Net income attributable to Charter shareholders $ 4,557

$ 5,055

(9.9) % Net income attributable to Charter shareholders margin 8.3 %

9.4 %















Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 21,894

$ 21,616

1.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.1 %

40.0 %















Capital Expenditures $ 11,115

$ 9,376

18.6 % % Total Revenues 20.4 %

17.4 %















Net cash flows from operating activities $ 14,433

$ 14,925

(3.3) % Free cash flow (a) $ 3,490

$ 6,102

(42.8) %

Revenues

For the year ended December 31, 2023, revenues increased to $54.6 billion, 1.1% higher than in 2022, driven by growth in residential Internet, mobile device sales and mobile service revenues, partly offset by lower residential video and advertising sales revenues.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses totaled $32.7 billion in 2023, an increase of $307 million, or 0.9% compared to the prior year ended December 31, 2022, primarily driven by increases in mobile direct costs and costs to service customers, partly offset by a decrease in programming costs.

Net Income Attributable to Charter Shareholders

Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $4.6 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $5.1 billion in 2022. The year-over-year decrease in net income attributable to Charter shareholders was primarily driven by higher interest expense, net and a pension remeasurement loss in 2023 versus a gain in 2022, partly offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA and a gain on sale of assets in 2023.

Net income per basic common share attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $30.54 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $31.30 during the same period last year. The decrease was primarily the result of the factors described above, partly offset by a 7.6% decrease in weighted average common shares outstanding versus the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $21.9 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 1.3% compared to 2022, reflecting growth in revenue and operating expenses of 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures totaled $11.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $9.4 billion in 2022. The increase was driven by higher spend on line extensions, which totaled $4.0 billion in 2023, driven by Charter's rural construction initiative and continued network expansion across residential and commercial greenfield and market fill-in opportunities, and higher spend on upgrade/rebuild, driven by network evolution. For the full year 2023, capital expenditures excluding line extensions totaled $7.1 billion.

Charter currently expects full year 2024 capital expenditures to total between $12.2 billion and $12.4 billion, including line extensions capital expenditures of approximately $4.5 billion and network evolution spend of approximately $1.6 billion, compared to $4.0 billion and $0.9 billion, respectively, in 2023. The actual amount of capital expenditures in 2024 will depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the pace of Charter's network evolution and expansion initiatives, supply chain timing and growth rates in Charter's residential and commercial businesses.

Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net cash flows from operating activities totaled $14.4 billion, compared to $14.9 billion in 2022. The year-over-year decrease in net cash flows from operating activities was primarily due to a more unfavorable change in working capital and higher cash paid for interest, partly offset by an increase in Adjusted EBITDA in the current year period and the payment of litigation settlements in the prior year period.

Free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $3.5 billion, compared to $6.1 billion during the same period last year. The year-over-year decrease in free cash flow was primarily driven by an increase in capital expenditures and a decrease in net cash flows from operating activities.

Share Repurchases

During the year ended December 31, 2023, Charter purchased 9.0 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Holdings common units, or 5.2% of fully diluted shares outstanding (including as-exchanged Charter Holdings common units) as of December 31, 2022, for approximately $3.6 billion.

Use of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Information

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") to evaluate various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. These terms, as defined by Charter, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are reconciled to net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities, respectively, in the Addendum to this release.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Charter shareholders plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, other income (expenses), net and other operating (income) expenses, net, such as special charges and (gain) loss on sale or retirement of assets. As such, it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company's businesses as well as other non-cash or special items, and is unaffected by the Company's capital structure or investment activities. However, this measure is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues and the cash cost of financing. These costs are evaluated through other financial measures.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities, less capital expenditures and changes in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures.

Management and Charter's board of directors use Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to assess Charter's performance and its ability to service its debt, fund operations and make additional investments with internally generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally correlates to the leverage ratio calculation under the Company's credit facilities or outstanding notes to determine compliance with the covenants contained in the facilities and notes (all such documents have been previously filed with the SEC). For the purpose of calculating compliance with leverage covenants, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, excluding certain expenses paid by its operating subsidiaries to other Charter entities. The Company's debt covenants refer to these expenses as management fees, which were $378 million and $355 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $1.4 billion and $1.4 billion for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income attributable to Charter shareholders $ 1,058

$ 1,196

$ 4,557

$ 5,055 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 171

189

704

794 Interest expense, net 1,319

1,227

5,188

4,556 Income tax expense 406

419

1,593

1,613 Depreciation and amortization 2,188

2,192

8,696

8,903 Stock compensation expense 152

110

692

470 Other, net 279

149

464

225 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 5,573

$ 5,482

$ 21,894

$ 21,616















Net cash flows from operating activities $ 3,855

$ 3,787

$ 14,433

$ 14,925 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,856)

(2,920)

(11,115)

(9,376) Change in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures 62

269

172

553 Free cash flow (a) $ 1,061

$ 1,136

$ 3,490

$ 6,102



The above schedule is presented in order to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, non-GAAP measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in accordance with Section 401(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

UNAUDITED ALTERNATIVE PRESENTATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change REVENUES:





















Internet $ 5,805

$ 5,637

3.0 %

$ 23,032

$ 22,222

3.6 % Video 3,905

4,251

(8.1) %

16,351

17,460

(6.4) % Voice 393

379

3.8 %

1,510

1,559

(3.1) % Mobile service 626

461

35.7 %

2,243

1,698

32.1 % Residential revenue 10,729

10,728

— %

43,136

42,939

0.5 % Small and medium business 1,083

1,093

(0.9) %

4,353

4,350

0.1 % Enterprise 700

674

3.8 %

2,770

2,677

3.5 % Commercial revenue 1,783

1,767

0.9 %

7,123

7,027

1.4 % Advertising sales 428

558

(23.4) %

1,551

1,882

(17.6) % Other 771

621

24.4 %

2,797

2,174

28.7 % Total Revenues 13,711

13,674

0.3 %

54,607

54,022

1.1 %























COSTS AND EXPENSES:





















Programming 2,504

2,800

(10.6) %

10,638

11,620

(8.4) % Other costs of revenue 1,507

1,309

15.0 %

5,587

4,804

16.3 % Costs to service customers 2,109

2,065

2.1 %

8,415

8,087

4.1 % Sales and marketing 900

916

(1.6) %

3,653

3,585

1.9 % Other expense (b) 1,118

1,102

1.5 %

4,420

4,310

2.6 % Total operating costs and expenses (b) 8,138

8,192

(0.7) %

32,713

32,406

0.9 %























Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 5,573

$ 5,482

1.6 %

$ 21,894

$ 21,616

1.3 %



All percentages are calculated using whole numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

See footnotes on page 7.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollars in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 REVENUES $ 13,711

$ 13,674

$ 54,607

$ 54,022















COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Operating costs and expenses (exclusive of items shown separately below) 8,290

8,302

33,405

32,876 Depreciation and amortization 2,188

2,192

8,696

8,903 Other operating (income) expense, net (34)

140

(53)

281

10,444

10,634

42,048

42,060 Income from operations 3,267

3,040

12,559

11,962















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):













Interest expense, net (1,319)

(1,227)

(5,188)

(4,556) Other income (expense), net (313)

(9)

(517)

56

(1,632)

(1,236)

(5,705)

(4,500) Income before income taxes 1,635

1,804

6,854

7,462 Income tax expense (406)

(419)

(1,593)

(1,613) Consolidated net income 1,229

1,385

5,261

5,849 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (171)

(189)

(704)

(794) Net income attributable to Charter shareholders $ 1,058

$ 1,196

$ 4,557

$ 5,055















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHARTER

SHAREHOLDERS:













Basic $ 7.23

$ 7.79

$ 30.54

$ 31.30 Diluted $ 7.07

$ 7.69

$ 29.99

$ 30.74 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 146,356,269

153,523,976

149,208,188

161,501,355 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 149,651,479

155,554,890

151,966,313

164,433,596

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in millions)



December 31,

2023

2022 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 709

$ 645 Accounts receivable, net 2,965

2,921 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 458

451 Total current assets 4,132

4,017







INVESTMENT IN CABLE PROPERTIES:





Property, plant and equipment, net 39,520

36,039 Customer relationships, net 1,745

2,772 Franchises 67,396

67,363 Goodwill 29,668

29,563 Total investment in cable properties, net 138,329

135,737







OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 4,732

4,769







Total assets $ 147,193

$ 144,523







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities $ 11,214

$ 10,555 Current portion of long-term debt 2,000

1,510 Total current liabilities 13,214

12,065







LONG-TERM DEBT 95,777

96,093 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 18,954

19,058 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 4,530

4,758







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Controlling interest 11,086

9,119 Noncontrolling interests 3,632

3,430 Total shareholders' equity 14,718

12,549







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 147,193

$ 144,523

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Consolidated net income $ 1,229

$ 1,385

$ 5,261

$ 5,849 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash flows from

operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,188

2,192

8,696

8,903 Stock compensation expense 152

110

692

470 Noncash interest, net 7

(5)

20

(17) Deferred income taxes (34)

(78)

(80)

87 Other, net 79

142

291

29 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions

and dispositions:













Accounts receivable (33)

(80)

(44)

(342) Prepaid expenses and other assets (38)

(106)

(572)

(202) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 305

227

169

148 Net cash flows from operating activities 3,855

3,787

14,433

14,925















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,856)

(2,920)

(11,115)

(9,376) Change in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures 62

269

172

553 Other, net 150

(117)

(184)

(291) Net cash flows from investing activities (2,644)

(2,768)

(11,127)

(9,114)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Borrowings of long-term debt 7,471

4,115

22,062

25,643 Repayments of long-term debt (7,553)

(3,652)

(21,938)

(19,311) Payments for debt issuance costs (14)

—

(32)

(71) Purchase of treasury stock (1,194)

(1,032)

(3,215)

(10,277) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1

—

22

5 Purchase of noncontrolling interest (173)

(223)

(427)

(1,602) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (40)

(55)

(158)

(111) Other, net 429

(7)

444

(43) Net cash flows from financing activities (1,073)

(854)

(3,242)

(5,767)















NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 138

165

64

44 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 571

480

645

601 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 709

$ 645

$ 709

$ 645















CASH PAID FOR INTEREST $ 1,354

$ 1,258

$ 5,020

$ 4,509 CASH PAID FOR TAXES $ 321

$ 439

$ 1,470

$ 1,321

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUMMARY OF OPERATING STATISTICS (in thousands, except per customer and penetration data)





Approximate as of



December 31,

2023 (c)

September 30,

2023 (c)

December 31,

2022 (c) Footprint (d)











Estimated Passings

56,986

56,582

55,573













Customer Relationships (e)











Residential

29,904

30,012

29,988 SMB

2,222

2,224

2,207 Total Customer Relationships

32,126

32,236

32,195













Residential

(108)

3

42 SMB

(2)

5

12 Total Customer Relationships Quarterly Net Additions

(110)

8

54













Total Customer Relationship Penetration of Estimated Passings (f)

56.4 %

57.0 %

57.9 %













Monthly Residential Revenue per Residential Customer (g)

$ 119.41

$ 119.28

$ 119.32 Monthly SMB Revenue per SMB Customer (h)

$ 162.38

$ 162.94

$ 165.50













Residential Customer Relationships Penetration











One Product Penetration (i)

46.7 %

46.5 %

45.9 % Two Product Penetration (i)

33.1 %

33.0 %

32.7 % Three or More Product Penetration (i)

20.2 %

20.5 %

21.3 %













% Residential Non-Video Customer Relationships

54.8 %

54.2 %

51.7 %













Internet











Residential

28,544

28,606

28,412 SMB

2,044

2,043

2,021 Total Internet Customers

30,588

30,649

30,433













Residential

(62)

57

92 SMB

1

6

13 Total Internet Quarterly Net Additions

(61)

63

105













Video











Residential

13,503

13,751

14,497 SMB

619

628

650 Total Video Customers

14,122

14,379

15,147













Residential

(248)

(320)

(145) SMB

(9)

(7)

1 Total Video Quarterly Net Additions

(257)

(327)

(144)













Voice











Residential

6,712

6,960

7,697 SMB

1,293

1,296

1,286 Total Voice Customers

8,005

8,256

8,983













Residential

(248)

(288)

(232) SMB

(3)

2

(1) Total Voice Quarterly Net Additions

(251)

(286)

(233)













Mobile Lines (j)











Residential

7,519

6,987

5,116 SMB

247

233

176 Total Mobile Lines

7,766

7,220

5,292













Residential

532

577

600 SMB

14

17

15 Total Mobile Lines Quarterly Net Additions

546

594

615













Enterprise (k)











Enterprise Primary Service Units ("PSUs")

303

298

284 Enterprise Quarterly Net Additions

5

4

2

See footnotes on page 7.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Customer premise equipment (l) $ 514

$ 601

$ 2,286

$ 2,207 Scalable infrastructure (m) 353

555

1,368

1,711 Upgrade/rebuild (n) 529

372

1,719

938 Support capital (o) 482

465

1,727

1,533 Capital expenditures, excluding line extensions 1,878

1,993

7,100

6,389















Subsidized rural construction line extensions 424

539

1,822

1,436 Other line extensions 554

388

2,193

1,551 Total line extensions (p) 978

927

4,015

2,987 Total capital expenditures $ 2,856

$ 2,920

$ 11,115

$ 9,376















Capital expenditures included in total related to:













Commercial services $ 381

$ 401

$ 1,560

$ 1,511 Subsidized rural construction initiative (q) $ 426

$ 567

$ 1,870

$ 1,504 Mobile $ 79

$ 111

$ 314

$ 376

See footnotes on page 7.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FOOTNOTES

(a) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Charter shareholders plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, other (income) expenses, net and other operating (income) expenses, net such as special charges and (gain) loss on sale or retirement of assets. As such, it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses as well as other non-cash or special items, and is unaffected by our capital structure or investment activities. Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities, less capital expenditures and changes in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures. (b) Other expense excludes stock compensation expense. Total operating costs and expenses excludes stock compensation expense, depreciation and amortization and other operating (income) expenses, net. (c) We calculate the aging of customer accounts based on the monthly billing cycle for each account in accordance with our collection policies. On that basis, at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, customers included approximately 135,800, 143,300 and 144,100 customers, respectively, whose accounts were over 60 days past due, approximately 54,700, 53,400 and 52,800 customers, respectively, whose accounts were over 90 days past due and approximately 286,000, 261,700 and 214,100 customers, respectively, whose accounts were over 120 days past due. Bad debt expense associated with these past due accounts has been reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. The increase in accounts past due more than 120 days is predominately due to pre-existing and incremental unsubsidized services, including video services. These customers are downgraded to a subsidized Internet-only service. (d) Passings represent our estimate of the number of units, such as single family homes, apartment and condominium units and SMB and enterprise sites passed by our cable distribution network in the areas where we offer the service indicated. These estimates are based upon the information available at this time and are updated for all periods presented when new information becomes available. (e) Customer relationships include the number of customers that receive one or more levels of service, encompassing Internet, video, voice and mobile services, without regard to which service(s) such customers receive. Customers who reside in residential multiple dwelling units ("MDUs") and that are billed under bulk contracts are counted based on the number of billed units within each bulk MDU. Total customer relationships exclude enterprise and mobile-only customer relationships. (f) Penetration represents residential and SMB customers as a percentage of estimated passings. Penetration excludes mobile-only customers. (g) Monthly residential revenue per residential customer is calculated as total residential quarterly revenue divided by three divided by average residential customer relationships during the respective quarter and excludes mobile-only customer relationships. (h) Monthly SMB revenue per SMB customer is calculated as total SMB quarterly revenue divided by three divided by average SMB customer relationships during the respective quarter and excludes mobile-only customer relationships. (i) One product, two product and three or more product penetration represents the number of residential customers that subscribe to one product, two products or three or more products, respectively, as a percentage of residential customer relationships, excluding mobile-only customers. (j) Mobile lines include phones and tablets which require one of our standard rate plans (e.g., "Unlimited" or "By the Gig"). Mobile lines exclude wearables and other devices that do not require standard phone rate plans. (k) Enterprise PSUs represents the aggregate number of fiber service offerings counting each separate service offering at each customer location as an individual PSU. (l) Customer premise equipment includes equipment and devices located at the customer's premise used to deliver our Internet, video and voice services (e.g., modems, routers and set-top boxes), as well as installation costs. (m) Scalable infrastructure includes costs, not related to customer premise equipment or our network, to secure growth of new customers or provide service enhancements (e.g., headend equipment). (n) Upgrade/rebuild includes costs to modify or replace existing fiber/coaxial cable networks, including our network evolution initiative which started in 2022. (o) Support capital includes costs associated with the replacement or enhancement of non-network assets (e.g., back-office systems, non-network equipment, land and buildings, vehicles, tools and test equipment). (p) Line extensions include network costs associated with entering new service areas (e.g., fiber/coaxial cable, amplifiers, electronic equipment, make-ready and design engineering). (q) The subsidized rural construction initiative subcategory includes projects for which we are receiving subsidies from federal, state and local governments (for which separate reporting was initiated in 2022), excluding customer premise equipment and installation.

