SPECTRUM BUSINESS EXPANDS TECHNOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR CALIFORNIA STATE AGENCIES THROUGH CALNET CONTRACT

Addition of Managed Network Services Makes It Easier for IT Teams to Operate Complex Networks

STAMFORD, Conn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Business has announced the addition of Managed Network Services to its portfolio of technology solutions available to state and local government agencies under the California Network and Telecommunications (CALNET) contract, which is administered by the California Department of Technology.

"The California Department of Technology is focused on expanding choices within our network of technology service providers through CALNET," said Victor Krause, Deputy Director of Information Services, California Department of Technology. "The additional solutions from Spectrum Business provide government agencies with more ways to advance technological capabilities to meet objectives more effectively."

Spectrum Business is now offering Managed Network Services to partner with agencies as an extension of the IT department and provides a simple solution for managing and modernizing complex networks. Additionally, Spectrum Business is now offering Unified Communications with RingCentral, featuring cloud-hosted VoIP services that support voice calling, virtual meeting rooms, instant messaging and collaboration tools for today's distributed workforce.

Spectrum Business now provides fiber connectivity directly into the California Government Enterprise Network (CGEN) data center. This allows agencies to better manage data traffic through Spectrum Business equipment that businesses don't need to own or maintain.

"Spectrum Business is committed to providing California state and local agencies with the reliable connectivity and robust infrastructure that helps ensure that the critical services they deliver are not interrupted," said Mark Kornegay, Group Vice President, Vertical Markets for Spectrum Business. "The expanded portfolio of solutions offered on the CALNET contract are designed to help agencies advancing digital transformation, benefitting employees and the communities it serves."

In addition to the new services through the CALNET contract, Spectrum Business already offers a range of connectivity options that can be tailored for agencies' needs, such as Metropolitan Area Network Ethernet Services, Broadband with Internet Services and Flat Rate Internet Services. Also available is Cloud Connect, for fast and secure connections to cloud service providers, and DDoS Protection, for cybersecurity threat identification and mitigation.

