Charter Announces Leadership Changes to Finance Organization

STAMFORD, Conn., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced leadership changes to the company's Finance organization. These changes follow the recently announced expansion of Charter CFO Christopher Winfrey's responsibilities, effective today.

James Nuzzo, EVP, Financial and Business Planning will expand his areas of oversight to include Charter's Business Intelligence and Corporate Services Functions. Business Intelligence, led by GVP Jim Dove, provides uniform key operating metrics and integrated data analytics across Charter's business units. Corporate Services, led by GVP Mike Reid, has responsibility for Charter's real estate, corporate facilities management, fleet and travel functions.

Charles Fisher has been promoted to EVP, Corporate Finance & Development. Fisher currently manages Charter's debt and equity capital markets strategy and execution, mergers and acquisitions and corporate development including equity investments and joint ventures. Fisher will expand his responsibilities to include Investor Relations, led by SVP Stefan Anninger; Procurement, led by SVP Michelle Hawkins; and will provide more dedicated corporate development leadership for Spectrum Enterprise and Spectrum Reach.

Kevin Howard has been promoted to EVP, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller. Howard is responsible for Charter's operational and technical accounting, financial reporting, payables, and enterprise resource planning operations.

"Today's announcements reflect James, Kevin and Charles' effectiveness providing client-focused support to the broader Charter organization, a natural progression of the leadership structure in Finance, and the successful integration by the leaders of the functional areas they will now oversee," said Winfrey. "I will continue to be strategically involved in procurement, business intelligence and corporate services, and look forward to a continued commitment to excellence in our investor relations activities."

Nuzzo joined Charter in 2014 from Cablevision Systems Corporation where he served for 27 years, most recently as Senior Executive Vice President, Operations and Business Planning. Nuzzo held several executive business planning positions at Cablevision since 1997. Prior to that he was a finance executive at Rainbow Advertising Sales Corporation, the advertising sales division of Rainbow Media (currently AMC Networks). He originally joined Cablevision in 1986. Nuzzo earned a B.B.A. with an emphasis on accounting from Hofstra University.

Fisher joined Charter in 2013 from Guggenheim Partners, where he was a Senior Managing Director for Telecoms & Media. Prior to joining Guggenheim Securities, he was at Nomura Securities where he headed the Media Investment Banking practice for the Americas. Previously Fisher served as a Managing Director and led Lehman Brothers' and Nomura's European Cable Investment Banking business in London, and was a Managing Director for Lehman Brothers in both London and New York. Fisher holds a B.A. from Queen's University in Ontario and a M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Howard has been Charter's Principal Accounting Officer since 2006. He served as an executive officer of Charter during the pendency of its Chapter 11 reorganization in 2009 and as Interim Chief Financial Officer in 2010. Howard Joined Charter in 2002 from Arthur Andersen LLP, where he served as an auditor for nearly a decade. He is a certified public accountant and a certified managerial accountant. Howard received a B.S. in finance and economics from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

