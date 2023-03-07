Charter Bus and Shuttle Company GOGO Charters Launches Fleet in Houston

HOUSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing greater Houston. GOGO Charters will offer southeastern Texas one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of events and special occasions.

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

"Houston is shedding its reputation as a car-centric city, but large groups still experience stress and frustration as they attempt to coordinate ground transportation – until now. GOGO Charters is proud to introduce our charter bus service to Houston, offering a stress-free option to navigate the city's web of freeways and sprawling suburbs," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Our 24/7 reservation team is ready to match your group – no matter the distance, destination, or time of year – with a professional driver and modern bus that fits all your needs."

GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for every type of group trip. Whether you need a charter bus for employee shuttles between your offices in the Woodlands and Stafford, a field trip to Galveston Bay, or catching a football game at Texas A&M in College Station, GOGO Charters has you covered.

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Amtrak, Delta, FedEx, Stryker, USAA and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855-826-6770 to book your next group adventure. For more information: gogocharters.com.

