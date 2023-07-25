Charter Bus and Shuttle Fleet Leader GOGO Charters Now Operating in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing Charlotte. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

GOGO Charters offers group transportation options for every trip. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles to your office in Charlotte Center City, a field trip to Carowinds theme park or a visit to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, GOGO Charters has you covered.

GOGO Charters in Charlotte

"Charlotte is a hub of southern hospitality and business innovation, and the city deserves a group transportation solution that matches," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "We're proud to offer a stress-free travel solution in the Queen City, whether you're in town for a business conference, a sports event, or exploring the city's rich history. With our dedicated 24-hour reservation team, professional drivers and modern buses, we can match you with the ideal transportation for your group's needs."

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

Clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Bank of America, Food Lion, Honeywell, Lowe's and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

