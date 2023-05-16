Charter Bus and Shuttle Leader GOGO Charters Launches in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing greater Los Angeles. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips and events.

GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for every type of group trip. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles to offices in West Hollywood, a field trip to the Santa Monica Pier, or even catching a football game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, GOGO Charters has you covered.

"LA's far-reaching tourist attractions and infamous traffic congestion make charter buses a smart choice for group travel, and GOGO is the solution," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "We are proud to introduce our easy and enjoyable charter bus experience to the City of Angels. No matter the distance, time of year or number of passengers, our 24-hour reservation team will match you with a professional driver and bus that fits your trip's needs."

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Amtrak, Chase, FedEx, Pfizer and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

