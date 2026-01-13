Charter Closes $3.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that its subsidiaries, CCO Holdings, LLC ("CCO Holdings") and CCO Holdings Capital Corp. ("CCO Holdings Capital," and together with CCO Holdings, the "Issuers"), have closed on $3.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes consisting of the following securities:

$1.75 billion in aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2033 (the "2033 Notes"). The 2033 Notes bear interest at a rate of 7.000% per annum and were issued at a price of 100% of the aggregate principal amount.

$1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2036 (the "2036 Notes" and, together with the 2033 Notes, the "Notes"). The 2036 Notes bear interest at a rate of 7.375% per annum and were issued at a price of 100% of the aggregate principal amount.

The Notes were sold to qualified institutional buyers or persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

