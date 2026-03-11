SPECTRUM BUSINESS AND RINGCENTRAL EXPAND PARTNERSHIP WITH AI CONTACT CENTER AND CONVERSATION INTELLIGENCE TO TRANSFORM CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES

UCX with RingCentral Drives Higher-Quality Customer Interactions, Deeper Insights and Accelerated Business Growth

STAMFORD, Conn. and BELMONT, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a global leader in AI-powered business communications, today announced a significant expansion of their partnership to make RingCentral's RingCXTM, an AI-first omnichannel contact center, and its AI Conversation Expert (ACETM), advanced conversation intelligence, available to Spectrum Business customers. As the latest additions to the newly minted Unified Customer Experience (UCX) with RingCentral portfolio, RingCX and ACE integrate the companies' existing Unified Communications with RingCentral's solution for mid-sized and large customers. Delivered over Spectrum's managed network, UCX with RingCentral drives higher-quality customer interactions, deeper insight and accelerated growth.

By combining communications, contact center and embedded AI, UCX with RingCentral eliminates fragmented systems and disconnected workflows. Spectrum Business customers, including mid-market and enterprise businesses, gain end-to-end visibility across service performance and sales execution, from first customer contact through revenue realization, resulting in faster resolution, improved quality and smarter decision-making across the organization; all backed by Spectrum's expert onboarding services, network reliability and 24/7 local support.

"Mid-market and large business organizations face challenges when using multiple tools for communications and customer experience interactions, which can create fragmented workflows and inconsistent service," said Keith Dardis, Executive Vice President, Spectrum Business. "UCX with RingCentral solves this by offering one cloud-based solution on Spectrum's network, giving Spectrum Business customers a reliable, unified experience. This matters to multiple industries, including healthcare, education, government and financial services, where simplicity, security and performance are essential."

What's New for Spectrum Business Customers

With the launch of UCX with RingCentral, Spectrum Business customers gain access to robust customer engagement and AI capabilities that transform customer and employee interactions into actionable business insights.

RingCX: An AI-first omnichannel contact center that unifies voice, video, and over 20 digital channels—including SMS, web chat, and social media—into one secure cloud workspace. With integrated AI Quality Management, the platform automatically scores 100% of interactions to capture real-time sentiment and conversation analytics. By identifying emerging trends and ensuring rigorous compliance, RingCX provides total visibility into service quality while eliminating the need for manual supervisor reviews.

AI Conversation Expert (ACE): An add-on to Unified Communications with RingCentral, ACE transforms every sales interaction into a strategic asset. By transcribing and analyzing every call and meeting, ACE delivers deep revenue intelligence that identifies deal risks, tracks competitor mentions and uncovers winning sales behaviors. By syncing actionable insights directly to the CRM, ACE eliminates manual data entry. With automated coaching and sentiment analytics, ACE empowers business leaders to scale top-tier performance, increase win rates, and drive predictable revenue growth across the organization.

"Launching UCX with RingCentral, we're transforming every interaction into an opportunity," said Sandra Krief, SVP, Global Service Providers at RingCentral. "By embedding intelligence at the core of every conversation, we're enabling organizations to drive faster resolutions, deeper insights, and measurable business growth."

Availability

Spectrum Business and RingCentral will showcase UCX with RingCentral this week at HIMSS 2026 and Enterprise Connect in Las Vegas. HIMSS attendees can see live demos and speak with product experts at the Spectrum Business booth #2260 and AI Pavilion Kiosk #10018-33. Briefings will also be available onsite at Enterprise Connect at booth #705.

UCX with RingCentral will be available to Spectrum Business customers nationwide in late March. More information about Spectrum Business and UCX with RingCentral is available at Spectrum's UCX site.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a global leader in agentic voice AI–powered business communications, delivering an integrated platform for business phone, SMS, contact center, workforce engagement management, video collaboration, and messaging. As the communications layer connecting businesses and customers, RingCentral is the front door of business communication and is in the advantageous position to apply AI at every phase of the conversation journey — before, during, and after each interaction. Our agentic AI portfolio includes autonomous voice-first AI agents that automate calls, assist in the moment, and analyze every interaction – enabling businesses to work smarter, respond faster, and connect more meaningfully with their customers. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

