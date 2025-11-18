Charter Communications Announces Strategic Collaboration with AWS on Generative AI to Transform Software Development and Operations

Charter Adopts GitLab Duo with Q Developer to Accelerate Innovation for Spectrum Customers

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced a strategic agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that establishes AWS as one of Charter's strategic GenAI providers. This comprehensive agreement will transform Charter's software development capabilities and operational efficiency through advanced artificial intelligence solutions.

As part of this new collaboration, Charter has standardized its software development processes to leverage GitLab Duo with Amazon Q Developer, AWS's most capable generative AI-powered assistant for building, operating, and transforming software development. The platform features agentic coding experiences and advanced capabilities for managing data and AI/ML workloads. GitLab Duo with Amazon Q Developer will enable Charter to accelerate new features and software development, directly enhancing experiences for Spectrum Internet, TV and Mobile customers.

"Innovative technology from AWS provides opportunities to both leverage developer tools and build agentic solutions across the company," said Jake Perlman, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Charter Communications. "AWS technology enables us to develop AI-powered solutions that enhance our capabilities, ultimately improving customer experience, employee experience, and the overall performance and reliability of our services. We look forward to continued collaboration with AWS applying AI across our business."

The strategic collaboration extends beyond software development, with both companies working together to implement agentic AI solutions across Charter's operations. These initiatives are designed to deliver exceptional experiences, reliability, and connectivity to Spectrum residential and business customers as well as employees.

"Q Developer represents the cutting edge of AI-powered software development, enabling developers to build faster and more efficiently than ever before," said Jan Hofmeyr, VP, Telecommunications at AWS. "We're excited to see Charter leverage Amazon Q Developer's capabilities and access to Claude Sonnet 4.5, and we look forward to introducing them to additional solutions like Kiro, our AI companion offering that further enhances the development experience. This collaboration demonstrates how generative AI can transform enterprise software development at scale."

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company with services available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 120 Availability Zones within 38 geographic regions, with announced plans for 10 more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Chile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs.

To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

