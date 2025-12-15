SPECTRUM'S WORKFORCE INVESTMENTS DRIVE CAREER GROWTH AND A MORE SKILLED FRONTLINE TEAM

Tuition-Free Degrees, Self-Progression & High-Quality Benefits Help Spectrum Employees Build Lasting Careers

Key Takeaways:

Investments in benefits and career development are delivering results across Spectrum's workforce.

Employees engaged with the free tuition benefit are 19% more likely to stay with Spectrum compared to their peers.

More than 70% of frontline Field Operations employees are at the top self-progression level for their job family.

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum's investments in its workforce, including its 100% U.S.-based sales and service employees, are driving measurable results, with more skilled teams who deliver a better customer experience. Through initiatives like the tuition-free Education Benefit, structured career progression and development opportunities, and comprehensive benefits, more employees are growing their skills, earning promotions and staying longer with the Company.

"Our focus is on giving employees opportunities to learn, advance and feel supported in their work," said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "By providing that support system, we're building a more skilled and engaged workforce that delivers the reliable, high-quality connectivity and service that our customers deserve."

Tuition-Free Degrees Open Doors to Career Growth

Spectrum's tuition-free Education Benefit, launched in 2023 in partnership with Guild, gives employees the ability to continue their education with no upfront costs. Thirteen percent of the current workforce has enrolled in or completed courses, and of those employees, nearly two-thirds are in frontline, customer-facing roles. Participating employees have been promoted at a 20% higher rate than non-engaged employees and are 19% more likely to stay with the Company. Spectrum's Education Benefit also covers up to $10,000 per year for degrees outside of the tuition-free catalog.

"Spectrum's investment in its employees' education and skilling is a powerful example of what it looks like to be both people-centric and business-minded," said Bijal Shah, CEO of Guild. "By creating access and providing opportunities to grow and thrive, they are deepening engagement and productivity, while strengthening the agility of the workforce."

Self-Progression Puts Career Growth in Employees' Hands

Self-progression allows Spectrum's U.S.-based service employees to advance their careers on their own timeline. In Field Operations, several job families have progression paths – from Field Technicians and Maintenance Technicians to Construction Coordinators and National Field Support (NFS) Representatives – where employees complete coursework to move up levels, receiving a $500 bonus and 10% raise with each step. Once employees reach the highest level of self-progression, they are encouraged to apply for promotional opportunities with increased compensation – whether that's pursuing Field Technician VI positions that handle large business service and installations, moving from Field Service to Field Maintenance, or stepping into leadership roles.

More than 70% of Field Operations employees at Spectrum are at the top progression level, up from 60% last year, and zooming in further provides a clearer window into the momentum of self-progression. For example, in Hawaii, 98% of eligible Field Technicians and Maintenance Technicians reached the top level within their job families.

A Great Place to Start – and Keep Building – a Career

To develop its future workforce, Spectrum's paid high school internship program, launched in 2021 and active across eight call center locations, introduces students to careers in Customer Operations, with comprehensive summer training and flexible schedules during the school year to set them up for success. After graduation, many stay with Spectrum where they can continue growing within Customer Operations or transition to different areas of the business, all while earning their degree for free with the Education Benefit if they choose.

In Louisville, KY – where the program first launched – two former interns have forged two different career paths at Spectrum. Patrick O'Hara started his internship in 2022 as a rising senior, accepted a role as a Customer Service Rep 1 after graduation, and in late 2025, pivoted into Field Operations as a Designer I. Zakaria Daffalla, who also started as an intern in 2022, began as a Rep 1 post-graduation, earned a promotion to Rep 2 and is now getting his bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville using Spectrum's Education Benefit.

"Being able to earn a degree in computer science and cybersecurity paid for by Spectrum has been huge for me," said Daffalla. "Combined with the training, hands-on professional experience and growth I've had in my role, Spectrum has been a great place to kickstart my career."

Strong Health & Financial Benefits That Support Every Stage of Life

Spectrum also offers high-quality financial and health benefits that support employees and their families. Eligible employees have access to:

Starting wage of at least $20 per hour: Nearly three times the federal minimum wage.

Nearly three times the federal minimum wage. Market-leading retirement plan: Includes a Company contribution of up to 9% of eligible pay annually.

Includes a Company contribution of up to 9% of eligible pay annually. Employee Stock Purchase Plan : Employees can buy Charter stock via payroll deductions, and the Company provides matching Restricted Stock Units that grow with tenure.

Employees can buy Charter stock via payroll deductions, and the Company provides matching Restricted Stock Units that grow with tenure. High-quality, affordable health care: Spectrum has absorbed the healthcare premium increases for 13 consecutive years.

Spectrum has absorbed the healthcare premium increases for 13 consecutive years. On-site health centers: Located in three of Spectrum's large offices in Stamford, Denver and Charlotte.

Located in three of Spectrum's large offices in Stamford, Denver and Charlotte. Invest in America Accounts: Beginning in July 2026, Spectrum will match the federal government's $1,000 contribution for employees' children.

