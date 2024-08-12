CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS NAMES CREATIVE EXECUTIVE SIMON CASSELS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER

Award-Winning Accomplishments Include Apple's "Shot on iPhone" Campaign

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced that Simon Cassels, a seasoned marketing and creative executive for brands including GoodRx, Ring/Amazon and Apple's dedicated agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab, has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Cassels will oversee Charter's creative strategies to evolve Spectrum's brand identity and drive company growth.

"Simon brings a unique blend of creativity and strategic insight, combined with a customer-first mindset, which supports our mission to engage with customers as more than just a connectivity provider," said Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Charter Communications Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand, and to whom Mr. Cassels will report. "He will lead our efforts in establishing a differentiated customer experience that starts with our seamless connectivity services, unleashing limitless opportunity."

As Senior Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Mr. Cassels will spearhead efforts to elevate and invigorate the Spectrum brand, leading the development and execution of marketing strategies designed to boost customer awareness and engagement. Mr. Cassels also will oversee the positioning of Spectrum's residential products and services, define the B2C and B2B marketing strategies and collaborate across functions to identify and execute growth opportunities. His leadership will include the SMB Marketing, Direct Response, Multicultural Marketing, Retail Marketing, Spectrum Community Solutions and Customer Communications Creative teams.

"Spectrum's innovation is at the intersection of lifestyle and technology, combined with an unwavering commitment to customer-first thinking," said Mr. Cassels. "Seamless connectivity—both wired and wireless—opens up new opportunities for creativity and connection, empowering individuals, families and businesses. I'm excited to be joining a team that's driving this innovation forward."

Mr. Cassels's extensive experience spans lifestyle and technology branding and includes serving as Creative Director of TBWA\Media Arts Lab, where he oversaw the marketing launch of iPad and iPad mini and created the iconic and longest running Apple commercial campaign, "Shot on iPhone." He went on to become the Chief Marketing Officer at Ring during a period of rapid growth, going from startup to the world's largest home security brand, with millions of homes in the US and products available in over 30 countries worldwide.

Mr. Cassels joins Charter from GoodRx, where he most recently served as Chief Brand Officer, Senior Vice President of Marketing since 2020. At GoodRx, he built and scaled cross-functional teams and led the company's marketing strategies through a rebranding initiative and its IPO, increasing brand awareness to consumers and healthcare professionals to 70% and 90% respectively, and helping over 25 million customers in 2023.

Mr. Cassels has received numerous awards over the course of his career, including multiple Cannes Lions, Addy, Clio and Telly awards. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Design & Communication from the University of the Arts London.

