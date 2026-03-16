SPECTRUM LAUNCHES MULTIVIEW FOR NCAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS

Key Takeaways:

Multiview lets customers watch up to four NCAA Men's or Women's Basketball Tournament games at the same time.

Available in the Spectrum TV App on Xumo Stream Box, Xumo TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Samsung, LG and Vizio smart TVs.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- No more flipping channels or missing the buzzer-beater; Spectrum brings all the action from the biggest tournaments in college basketball to one screen. Today, Spectrum announced the launch of its new Multiview feature in the Spectrum TV App, giving customers the ability to watch up to four NCAA men's or women's basketball games simultaneously during the tournaments, so basketball fans never miss a moment.

Spectrum Launches Multiview (Source: Spectrum)

"The NCAA Tournament is the perfect time for basketball fans to experience the thrill of multiple games at once," said Elena Ritchie, Senior Vice President, Video Product. "Multiview is all about making it easier for customers to catch every highlight and stay connected to the action."

Multiview is available to customers using the Spectrum TV App on Xumo Stream Box, Xumo TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Samsung, LG and Vizio smart TVs. Customers must have a Spectrum TV package that includes the content being featured in Multiview. Curated Multiview options can be selected directly from the Spectrum TV App home screen, making it simple to follow multiple games in real time. When in Multiview, viewers can change which audio to listen to or select a game to go full screen on a single event.

Spectrum plans to expand the Multiview feature throughout the year to cover other major sporting events, including the NHL and NBA playoffs, the World Cup, college football and NFL games.

More information about the Spectrum TV App is available here.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.