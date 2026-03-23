CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS NAMES JOHN LEE HEAD OF INTELLIGENCE VENTURES

Lee to Lead New Team Focused on Intelligence-Driven Products, Partnerships and Strategic Growth

STAMFORD, Conn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced the appointment of John Lee as Head of Intelligence Ventures, effective today. Lee will lead a new dedicated team that will focus on advancing intelligence-driven products and partnerships built on the Company's proprietary data signals and AI capabilities in a privacy-safe way. They will be tasked with developing scalable solutions that create differentiated value for marketers, agencies, platforms and enterprises.

John Lee, Head of Intelligence Ventures. Photo credit: Charter Communications

"John brings deep expertise building and scaling data-driven products, platforms and organizations across media, technology and advertising," said Rich DiGeronimo, President, Product and Technology at Charter and to whom Lee will report. "He will help us expand the ways we utilize our unique data signals, technology and AI capabilities to develop new products and partnerships that drive growth and create new revenue streams."

Prior to joining Charter, Lee founded Scout Data Advisors in 2024, an advisory firm that helps organizations create competitive advantage through data and AI. Previously, he was chief data officer at NBCUniversal from 2021, where he was responsible for developing and advancing the company's enterprise consumer data strategy. Before that, he spent 13 years at Merkle, most recently as corporate chief strategy officer, where he led the company's long-term strategic direction and product teams.

Lee brings nearly three decades of experience leading large-scale strategy, product, and data science organizations for global companies, with a focus on driving data-driven business results in media, commerce, advertising, and customer experience. In 2024, he was named to the DataIQ100, honoring the most influential leaders in data.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company with services available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.