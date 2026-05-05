SPECTRUM MOBILE SECOND LINE LETS CUSTOMERS DITCH THE EXTRA PHONE FOR GOOD

Key Takeaways

Spectrum Mobile Second Line allows customers to add a dedicated voice and text number to compatible smartphones for $10 per month.

Customers can keep personal and professional communications separate, with no need for a second device or extra apps.

Second Line features unlimited talk and text in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and is available to both residential and business customers.

STAMFORD, Conn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juggling two phones to keep work and personal life separate is a hassle many people know all too well. If you've ever wished for an easier way, you are not alone and Spectrum Mobile has you covered. Spectrum today announced the launch of Spectrum Mobile Second Line, a monthly plan that adds a second line to your mobile phone, making it easy to run your world from just one device.

"Our customers want practical ways to keep their work and personal life organized on one device," said David Owens, Senior Vice President, Mobile Products. "It's a simple, integrated way to manage different numbers, whether for business or personal, without extra devices or toggling between apps."

Spectrum Mobile Second Line lets customers add a second Spectrum Mobile number to eligible Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) smartphones, including dual eSIM devices. Spectrum Mobile began offering dual eSIM phones in 2021, which have made up the majority of device sales since. Available for $10 per month, the second line shares the first line's data plan, providing the ideal option for entrepreneurs, people with second jobs, or anyone who wants to keep communications centrally organized but separate from their primary line. Customers can assign a name to each line and, when making a call or sending a text message, choose which number they want to use directly from their device.

Second Line is available to residential and business customers and can be easily added via self-service on Spectrum.net or the My Spectrum App, or by calling to speak with a Spectrum Mobile representative. The service supports new or port-in numbers, includes voicemail, visual voicemail, Call Guard, and unlimited talk and text within the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

For initial lines, Spectrum Mobile offers customers three simple data plans to fit their needs: By the Gig, Unlimited and Unlimited Plus. All plans include nationwide 5G access, with the flexibility to switch between plans at any time. Spectrum also has a $1,000 savings guarantee, helping new customers save when they switch internet and mobile service from their current provider.

More information about Spectrum Mobile Second Line is available at spectrum.com/mobile/second-phone-line.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to nearly 59 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.