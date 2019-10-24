Charter Extends Maturities and Reduces Pricing of Certain of its Credit Facilities

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that its subsidiary, Charter Communications Operating, LLC ("CCO"), entered into an amendment to its Credit Agreement (i) converting all of its outstanding Term B Loans into new Term B-1 Loans and/or new Term B-2 Loans, (ii) converting some of its outstanding Term A-2 Loans and all of its outstanding Term A-3 Loans into new Term A-4 Loans and (iii) extending the maturity of and reducing the pricing with respect to approximately $4.5 billion of its $4.75 billion revolving credit facility.

The Lenders under the Credit Agreement converted (i) approximately $2.4 billion of the existing Term B Loans into Term B-1 Loans, which mature on April 30, 2025, and (ii) approximately $3.8 billion of the remaining Term B Loans into Term B-2 Loans, which mature on February 1, 2027. Pricing on the Term B-1 Loans and the Term B-2 Loans was set at LIBOR plus 175 basis points. The Lenders under the Credit Agreement also converted (i) approximately $158 million of the existing Term A-2 Loans and (ii) 100% of the approximately $3.9 billion existing Term A-3 Loans into a new tranche of Term A-4 Loans, which mature on February 1, 2025. Pricing on the Term A-4 Loans was set at LIBOR plus 125 basis points. Lastly, pricing on approximately $4.5 billion of the $4.75 billion revolving credit facility was reduced from LIBOR plus 150 basis points to LIBOR plus 125 basis points, and the maturity date with respect thereto was extended from March 29, 2024 to February 1, 2025. Remaining portions of the Term A-2 Loans and the revolving credit facility mature on March 31, 2023.

About Charter

