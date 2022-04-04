CHARTER LAUNCHES SPECTRUM COMMUNITY ASSIST INITIATIVE IN 20 NEW MARKETS IN 2022

Charter's $30 Million Philanthropic Program will Invest in 100 Community Centers and Local Job Training Programs over Five Years

New Community Investments Aimed at Rural Areas, including Missoula, MT, and Somerset County, ME, and Cities including Dallas, Milwaukee and New York

STAMFORD, Conn., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it will launch Spectrum Community Assist programs in 20 new markets this year, adding momentum to the company's $30 million, five-year philanthropic initiative to revitalize 100 community centers and invest in job training programs in underserved communities across its 41-state footprint.

Charter launched Spectrum Community Assist last fall with rebuilding events in St. Louis, Charlotte, Orlando, South Glens Falls, NY, and Stamford. In 2022, the company will significantly grow the program's reach with revitalization projects and support for job training in markets located in 14 states. Areas targeted for Spectrum Community Assist investment include rural programs in Missoula, MT; Kearney, NE; Oconee County, SC; and Somerset County, ME; and community centers in urban locations including Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Milwaukee and New York, among others.

"There is an acute need in underserved neighborhoods nationwide for the career development and social support that local community centers provide," said Rhonda Crichlow, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for Charter. "Charter is committed to investing in the communities we serve, and Spectrum Community Assist will make a difference by directly supporting centers and organizations that provide critical services to help local residents build the skills that will enable them to improve their financial condition and increase the economic impact on the community."

Charter has partnered with national nonprofit organization Jobs for the Future (JFF) to identify community centers in the areas selected for Spectrum Community Assist programs. Charter will invest in each center's job training efforts with cash grants and in-kind contributions, improve physical classroom spaces and provide new equipment, including laptops and furniture. Additionally, because broadband is a critical component of a community center's infrastructure, Charter will offer each community center its advanced 1 gigabit internet service. Finally, Charter will sponsor revitalization events with employee and community volunteers to repair and enhance the physical buildings.

Spectrum Community Assist 2022 Markets

CALIFORNIA: Antelope Valley, Los Angeles, Salinas

COLORADO: Denver

FLORIDA: Palm Coast

HAWAII: Oahu

MAINE: Somerset County

MINNESOTA: Duluth

MONTANA: Missoula

NEBRASKA: Kearney

NEW YORK: Buffalo, New York City

NORTH CAROLINA: Fayetteville

OHIO: Cleveland, Columbus

SOUTH CAROLINA: Bamberg, Oconee County

TEXAS: Dallas, San Antonio

WISCONSIN: Milwaukee

More information on Charter's philanthropic initiatives, including Spectrum Community Assist, is available here.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.