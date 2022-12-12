Charter Linkz Obtains GSA Contract to Supply Bus Charters for Federal Agencies

Charter Linkz, established in 2018, is a national bus charter rental company based in New York. The founders have over 25 years of industry experience and have been providing bus rental services nationwide for decades. Through this, Charter Linkz has established relationships with The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, The Department of Veteran Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Department of Homeland Security. Since the company was founded, it has built a reputation of being a straightforward and reliable source for bus charter rentals while offering exceptional customer service and has nurtured client relationships to be the go-to charter rental nationwide.

The company aims to make traveling, event planning, and having fun easy for its customers, whether they are a corporation, a small business, or a group of high school students. The team of people behind Charter Linkz has extensive industry experience and training to provide top-quality bus booking and reservation services for all types of events and group sizes. Several services are available with Charter Linkz, including large events, conferences, conventions, government & emergency services, sports & entertainment events, as well as corporate gatherings. Charter Linkz works hard to make the bus booking experience as easy, convenient, and painless as possible for customers.

For more information about Charter Linkz or to get a free quote on a bus charter rental, go to www.charterlinkz.com or call (800) 494-7528.

