CHARTER NAMES CHRIS HACKER HEAD OF CORPORATE SECURITY

STAMFORD, Conn., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced that Chris Hacker has been named Head of Corporate Security, succeeding Jane Rhodes, who has announced her retirement.

In this role, Hacker will lead Charter's Corporate Physical Security (CPS) organization, overseeing programs designed to help protect the Company's employees, facilities, and operations. He will also manage key partnerships with law enforcement and public safety agencies and help advance Charter's security strategy across its footprint.

Chris Hacker, Head of Corporate Security, Charter Communications

"Chris brings an exceptional combination of security leadership, operational experience and public service," said Paul Marchand, Charter's Chief Human Resources Officer. "His background leading complex security organizations, strengthening partnerships with law enforcement, and building proactive risk management programs makes him the right leader to guide Charter's Corporate Security organization into the future."

Hacker joins Charter with more than two decades of leadership experience in corporate security, investigations, crisis response and law enforcement. Most recently, he served as Director of Corporate Security Programs, Executive Protection & Investigations at Delta Air Lines, where he led global security frameworks supporting more than 200,000 employees and contractors, and oversaw programs spanning executive protection, insider risk, investigations, security technology and crisis management. In that role, he helped modernize security operations, strengthen event and executive security programs, and implement enhanced access control, visitor management, and response capabilities.

Prior to Delta, Hacker spent more than 20 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, serving in several senior leadership roles, including Special Agent in Charge in Atlanta, where he led more than 700 personnel across national security, intelligence, criminal investigations, cybercrime and crisis response. During his FBI career, he also served as Deputy Assistant Director / Acting Assistant Director and Chief of Staff, overseeing major investigative operations, advising senior government leaders on criminal policy and strategy, and helping modernize crisis response capabilities.

Hacker holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and psychology from Eastern Kentucky University. He is the recipient of the FBI Medal of Excellence and the 2021 Meritorious Rank Award from the President of the United States for sustained performance and leadership as a member of the FBI's Senior Executive Service.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company with services available to nearly 59 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.