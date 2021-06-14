Charter Names Jeff Murphy as SVP, Corporate Finance and Development

STAMFORD, Conn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced that Jeff Murphy has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Development. Murphy will oversee all debt and equity capital markets strategy and execution, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate development including equity investments and joint ventures. Based at Charter's corporate headquarters in Stamford, Conn., he will report to Jessica Fischer, Executive Vice President of Finance.

"Jeff's extensive finance and development background combined with his track record of success in the global telecommunications sector will be a valuable asset to Charter day one," said Fischer. "We are excited to have him join the team, providing the company with strategic financial support and helping to drive our continued growth."

Murphy spent more than two decades with Credit Suisse Group, most recently as a Vice Chairman of the Investment Banking & Capital Markets division and a Managing Director in the Global Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) group based in New York. He had global responsibility for the data center/colocation sector, regional responsibility for Media and Telecom in Latin America and coverage responsibility for select large cap, US-based clients.

From 2000 to 2011, Murphy was based in Credit Suisse's London office where he was co-Head of the Telecom, Media & Technology group for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition to management and strategic development responsibility for the TMT business, he led Credit Suisse's highly successful cable/broadband financing and M&A practice. Murphy began his investment banking career with CS First Boston in New York and worked in consumer markets at MCI Communications prior to attending business school.

Murphy earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude, from Georgetown University.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.charter.com

