Charter Announces Amended Tender Offer for Debt Securities

STAMFORD, Conn., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that its subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp. (collectively, the "Company") have amended its previously announced offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash the Company's outstanding 4.908% senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Notes"), represented by CUSIP number 161175 AY0 / 161175 AT1 / U16109 AM9.

The Company is amending the maximum amount of the Notes it will repurchase in the Tender Offer from a combined aggregate purchase price of up to $1.7 billion (excluding accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the applicable Settlement Date and excluding fees and expenses related to the Tender Offer) (the "Original Notes Purchase Price") to a combined aggregate purchase price of up to $2.5 billion (excluding accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the applicable Settlement Date and excluding fees and expenses related to the Tender Offer) (the "Amended Notes Purchase Price").

Except as stated in this press release, no other terms of the Tender Offer have changed. The complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated May 9, 2024 (as amended and supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase"), copies of which may be obtained from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Information Agent and Tender Agent, by calling at (toll-free) (855) 654-2015, (for banks and brokers) (212) 430-3774 or by email to [email protected]. Questions regarding the tendering of Notes may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation by facsimile to (for Eligible Institutions only) (212) 430-3775/3779.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as the Dealer Manager for the Tender Offer. Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Liability Management Group at (800) 624-1808 (toll free) or (212) 761-1057 (collect).

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes. The Tender Offer is made only by the Offer to Purchase and the information in this press release is qualified by reference to that Offer to Purchase. Neither Charter, the Company or its affiliates, their respective boards of directors, the Dealer Manager, the Information Agent and Tender Agent or the trustees with respect to any Notes is making any recommendation as to whether holders should tender any Notes in response to the Tender Offer, and no one has been authorized to make any such recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

