CHICAGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), a leading provider of sustainable material science solutions, announced today the International Sustainability and Carbon Certificate (ISCC) PLUS certification of its Bloomer, WI manufacturing plant. This certification, recognizing the use of circular and bio-circular materials in the production of specialty film products, underscores CNG's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Charter Next Generation Achieves ISCC PLUS Certification at Bloomer, WI Site

The ISCC PLUS certification, earned through adherence to the ISCC mass balance approach and utilization of circular and bio-circular materials in specialty film production, highlights CNG's dedication to sustainable practices. This voluntary program certifies bio-based, circular (recycled), and renewable materials, ensuring traceability and stringent environmental standards across the supply chain.

"We are thrilled to receive ISCC PLUS certification, affirming our unwavering dedication to sustainability and ethical business practices," said Dan Johnson, Plant Manager at the CNG Bloomer site. "This recognition validates our continuous efforts to embed sustainability into every facet of our operations, including our investment in advanced recycled technologies for circular and biobased resins."

With over four decades of expertise, CNG's Bloomer site has established itself as a trusted manufacturer of specialty cast films. From protein and cheese packaging to building and construction materials, the company's films are engineered for diverse applications, ensuring durability, performance, and sustainability.

Key elements of the certification encompass responsible raw material sourcing, efficient resource management, adherence to environmental regulations, and advocacy for fair labor practices. CNG has surpassed these benchmarks, solidifying its position as an industry leader in sustainable film production.

CNG celebrates the ISCC PLUS certification across multiple sites, including its Blythewood, SC; Superior and Milton, WI; and Lexington, OH facilities. These achievements underscore CNG's commitment to delivering sustainable film and material science solutions across the U.S., leveraging certified circular polymers to drive environmental impact reduction.

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is North America's leading producer of highly engineered solutions used in the food, consumer, healthcare, and industrial markets. Committed to a sustainability-first approach, CNG leverages material science to engineer materials that help companies meet and exceed their sustainability goals. Known for world-class manufacturing capabilities and an innovation-driven approach, CNG operates fifteen facilities and employs over 2,200 employees and is a proud partner of Ownership Works®—a nonprofit partnering with companies to enable shared ownership, granting employees a stake in the value they create. Visit our website, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact [email protected].

