Charter Next Generation Unveils New Website to Enhance Customer Experience

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), a leader in sustainable specialty films and material science solutions, proudly announces the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.cnginc.com. The new site reflects CNG's purpose of Enhancing Lives for a Better World and features a modern design, improved functionality, and streamlined access to essential information, providing visitors with an engaging experience of CNG's innovative material science solutions.

The new website serves as a central hub to enhance the customer experience, meet diverse needs, and simplify interactions with the CNG team. It offers a seamless, user-friendly experience, highlighting CNG's key roles in markets such as food, consumer goods, industrial, and healthcare, while reinforcing the company's commitment to world-class service, sustainability, and performance.

"We are committed to growth, solving global challenges, and providing sustainable solutions that enhance lives," said Kathy Bolhous, Chairman and CEO of CNG. "Our new website aligns with our purpose and brings it to life by offering a single point of access to our comprehensive resources, reaffirming our leadership in the industry."

Dan Niss, President of CNG, commented, "This redesign was made possible by the incredibly talented team who worked tirelessly to create a more modern and relevant design. Their dedication to enhancing the customer experience is evident throughout the site, ensuring that our visitors can easily access the information they need to make informed decisions."

Lisa Alteri, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, added, "The new website is a user-friendly platform where our customers can explore our innovations, sustainability efforts, and material science expertise. We are proud of the creativity behind this project, as it reflects our ongoing commitment to reinvention and continuous improvement, allowing visitors to fully appreciate how we enhance lives across our four pillars: People, Planet, Communities, and Customers."

"Our purpose drives a sense of ownership and pride among our employees and creates value for our company," noted Bolhous. "We leverage the power of our team to address some of the world's most pressing challenges, including food preservation, waste reduction, energy efficiency, wage equity, and environmental protection. We are dedicated to creating a better future for our people and customers, supported by our growth ambitions to revolutionize our business."

The new website, with its clean, improved functionality, and enriched content, is part of CNG's ongoing growth efforts to enhance the quality and accessibility of information for its audiences.

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is North America's leading provider of sustainable specialty films and material science solutions, serving essential markets including food, consumer goods, industrial, and healthcare. Since 1971, we have showcased exceptional manufacturing capabilities across 16 U.S. facilities. Driven by our 2,200+ employee owners, CNG helps address a broad range of global challenges, such as food preservation, waste reduction, energy efficiency, wage equity, and environmental protection, by leveraging cutting-edge innovation and advanced materials. Committed to sustainability, circularity, and a low-carbon future, we enhance lives and lead with purpose. As a proud partner of Ownership Works®, we empower employees by giving them a stake in the value they create. Visit our cnginc.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact [email protected].

