Investment in flexible packaging technologies increases capacity for recycle-ready, high-barrier solutions across dry goods, pet food, confections, and specialty markets

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), a leading provider of sustainable material science solutions, today announced an expansion of its manufacturing capabilities with the installation of new 9-layer and 5-layer extrusion lines equipped with machine-direction orientation (MDO) technology. The investment increases CNG's capacity to deliver high-barrier, recycle-ready films at scale, helping to transition away from mixed-material structures while meeting performance, sustainability, and emerging regulatory requirements.

Charter Next Generation Expands MDO Capabilities with New 9-Layer and 5-Layer Lines

The expansion enhances design flexibility, builds supply chain resilience, and strengthens CNG's position as a preferred partner for customers seeking to accelerate progress toward a circular economy.

"The addition of 9-layer MDO technology unlocks advanced barrier performance in recycle-ready films, giving brands the clarity, stiffness, and protection they need without relying on non-recyclable materials," said Aaron LaPointe, Senior Principal Engineer at CNG.

CNG has consistently been at the forefront of MDO innovation. Earlier this year, the company introduced its matte MDO-PE print film, which is one of the industry's first to integrate a premium matte aesthetic directly into the material and eliminates the need for secondary coatings or overprint varnishes. This film offers a turnkey solution that delivers both shelf appeal and a recycle-ready design in a mono-material structure, underscoring CNG's continued leadership in developing advanced materials that meet market demands for performance, efficiency, and sustainability.

With multiple MDO-PE lines operating across its network of manufacturing facilities, CNG has one of the most comprehensive MDO platforms in North America. The addition of the new 9-layer extrusion line increases manufacturing redundancy and enables more complex high-barrier film designs for its GreenArrow™ portfolio of sustainable films.

"Elevating our barrier capabilities with MDO technology reflects both the immediate customer needs and our long-term commitment to advancing sustainable packaging," said James Rosenberger, Product Manager of Sustainable Solutions at Charter Next Generation.

As global brands race to meet sustainable packaging goals and prepare for the latest extended producer responsibility (EPR) mandates, CNG's expanded MDO platform delivers a solutions-driven approach: high-performance films that combine sustainability, cost-efficiency, and supply chain security at scale.

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is a recognized leader in sustainable material science solutions in North America, delivering high-performance specialty films and advanced materials for flexible packaging and other critical applications across the food, consumer goods, industrial, and healthcare markets. With 18 facilities across the U.S. and more than 2,600 employee-owners, we bring together manufacturing excellence and innovation to help address global challenges—from reducing waste and preserving food to advancing equity and promoting climate resilience. As a company with broad-based ownership and a proud partner of Ownership Works™, we're committed to creating long-term, sustainable value through shared success. Visit cnginc.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact [email protected].

