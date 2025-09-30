Charter Next Generation Publishes 2024 Impact Report Showcasing Sustainability Progress and Achievements

CHICAGO and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), a leading provider of sustainable material science solutions, today announced the release of its 2024 Impact Report, Real People. Real Purpose., after earning top 15% ranking among 130,000+ global companies by EcoVadis, the world's leading sustainability platform. The report highlights the company's progress in advancing circularity, reducing environmental impact, and creating long-term value for customers, employee-owners, and communities.

Charter Next Generation, Inc.

In 2024, CNG doubled sales of its GreenArrow™ compostable films, expanded its portfolio of sustainability certifications, and earned a silver medal from EcoVadis, which also awarded the company Leader status on its Carbon Scorecard for best-in-class greenhouse gas management. Together, these accomplishments underscore how CNG is accelerating its own sustainability journey while helping customers and partners achieve critical environmental goals.

"As a leading material science company, our impact extends far beyond products—it's about people, purpose, and shared ownership," said Kathy Bolhous, CNG Chairman and CEO. "This report shows how our employee-owners drive innovation to enhance lives and advance a more sustainable world. When our people think and act like owners, they create powerful solutions that benefit our customers, communities, and the planet."

CNG's sustainability focus is guided by science-based targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is targeting to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% and Scope 3 emissions intensity by 52% by 2030, with a long-term goal of achieving net-zero by 2050.

The company's sustainability efforts also include improving product circularity and advancing renewable energy use, energy efficiency, water conservation, and waste diversion at our facilities. In 2024, CNG also expanded the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content into its products, developed sustainable packaging through our recycle-ready1 product line and advanced collaborations with partners, helping to usher in the next generation of sustainable packaging solutions.

CNG's ownership culture and people-first philosophy are delivering results in safety, engagement, and performance. The company's Total Recordable Incident Rate is less than half the U.S. manufacturing average2, and employee engagement has reached the 86th percentile among manufacturing companies3—clear proof of the power of employee ownership. That same culture is also fueling the Moonshot Challenge, an employee-owner-led innovation program that sparks bold ideas to improve operations, serve customers, and drive growth.

Community engagement is a core part of CNG's purpose. In 2024, the company provided direct financial support to local and national organizations focused on sustainable communities, workforce development, and social and economic equity. In addition, CNG Community Giving Funds empower employee-owners to direct charitable contributions to local organizations that reflect their values and the company's priorities. Employee-owners also generously dedicate time and resources to community projects, from local improvements and cleanup efforts to disaster relief and outreach.

The 2024 Impact Report underscores CNG's long-term value by balancing growth with environmental and social responsibility. Through its employee-ownership culture and commitment to sustainable innovation, CNG is helping shape a more circular, low-carbon future—while staying true to its purpose of Enhancing Lives for a Better World.

The full report is available here.

1 'Recycle-ready' indicates design for recyclability against current technical guidelines (e.g., APR/CEFLEX). It does not represent recycling availability in all communities or actual recycling rates. Final recyclability depends on the complete package structure, local program acceptance, and consumer behavior.

2 Industry average data is based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics Injuries, Illnesses, and Fatalities program, which provides comprehensive information on workplace injuries and illnesses. This data is collected and reported annually through the Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses and the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

3 Gallup, State of the Global Workplace 2024

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is a recognized leader in sustainable material science solutions in North America, delivering high-performance specialty films and advanced materials for flexible packaging and other critical applications across the food, consumer goods, industrial, and healthcare markets. With 18 facilities across the U.S. and more than 2,600 employee-owners, we bring together manufacturing excellence and innovation to help address global challenges—from reducing waste and preserving food to advancing equity and promoting climate resilience. As a company with broad-based ownership and a proud partner of Ownership Works™, we're committed to creating long-term, sustainable value through shared success. Visit cnginc.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact [email protected].

