Charter Offers Senior Unsecured Notes

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that its subsidiaries, CCO Holdings, LLC ("CCO Holdings") and CCO Holdings Capital Corp. ("CCO Holdings Capital," and together with CCO Holdings, the "Issuers"), intend to offer senior unsecured notes (the "Notes").

The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including to repay certain indebtedness, including the full redemption of the Issuers' 5.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") and the partial redemption of the Issuers' 5.125% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes"), to fund potential buybacks of Charter Class A common stock and common units of Charter Communications Holdings, LLC and to pay related fees and expenses.

The Notes will be sold to qualified institutional buyers or persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The offering is subject to, among other things, market conditions.

This news release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful. The intended redemption of the 2026 Notes and the 2027 Notes will be made solely pursuant to notices of redemption that will be delivered pursuant to the indentures governing the 2026 Notes and the 2027 Notes, as applicable, and nothing contained in this news release constitutes a notice of redemption of the 2026 Notes or the 2027 Notes.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company with services available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, the potential offering. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the factors described under "Risk Factors" from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this communication may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "future," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," "aim," "on track," "target," "opportunity," "tentative," "positioning," "designed," "create," "predict," "project," "initiatives," "seek," "would," "could," "continue," "ongoing," "upside," "increases," "grow," "focused on" and "potential," among others.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We are under no duty or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication.

