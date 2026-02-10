Multi-Year Partnership Jump Starts with 68th Running of Daytona 500 and Spans Tracks Nationwide

Key Takeaways:

Spectrum will be showcased as primary sponsor of the No. 77 Chevy Camaro driven by Carson Hocevar for multiple NASCAR Cup Series races in 2026.

The partnership spotlights a full-circle moment for Hocevar, who was sponsored by Spectrum in his early racing days.

With Spectrum's Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment, fans get reliable speed and performance to watch NASCAR races live at home or stream on the go.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your engines: Spectrum is headed to NASCAR, debuting a new multi-year partnership with Spire Motorsports and 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year Carson Hocevar. Spectrum will rev up as the team's primary sponsor for multiple NASCAR Cup Series races in 2026, beginning Sunday, February 15th with the 68th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Spire Motorsports Logo Carson Hocevar's racing journey comes full circle with Spectrum sponsorship in 2026. Speed Speed Spectrum partners with Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, for NASCAR Cup Series Campaign.

"NASCAR is built on speed, passion and innovation — and that spirit aligns perfectly with what we deliver every day at Spectrum as America's Connectivity Company," said Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Spectrum. "Carson and Spire are not only incredible competitors, but also proud Spectrum customers. With our fastest, most reliable Fiber-Powered Internet and Seamless Connectivity, we help fans follow every moment of the race wherever they watch — and support the teams and businesses behind the sport with the technology and reliability they depend on."

Following the season-opener at the famed 2.5-mile Daytona Beach superspeedway, Hocevar's No. 77 Chevrolet will continue to feature the Spectrum livery at a host of races as NASCAR's premier division traverses the country. Additionally, the Spectrum partnership serves as a reunion of sorts for Hocevar. As a young driver growing up in Portage, Mich., Hocevar sported a logo from Spectrum on his cars.

"Spectrum is a blue chip, iconic American brand that we know resonates with the NASCAR fan base," said Spire Motorsports Co-owner Jeff Dickerson. "This is a high-energy partnership to roll out, beginning with the Daytona 500. Carson is one of the most talented drivers across the sport, so I'm not sure we could have found a more perfect fit. We're thrilled to welcome Spectrum to Spire Motorsports' family of partners and to see them market their platform to the NASCAR fanbase by building a program around our No. 77 team and one of the sport's most exciting personalities."

Hocevar Draws on Racing Roots as He Begins Spectrum Partnership at Daytona 500

Hocevar is fresh off a 2025 campaign featuring two top five and nine top 10 results, including a pair of career-best runner-up finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The sophomore driver also secured his first career pole award at Texas Motor Speedway.

"It's really cool to have Spectrum on our No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro," Hocevar said. "It's truly a full circle deal. Spectrum was on my quarter midget cars and late models growing up. My dad made a deal to put their logos on my race cars in exchange for local commercials for his coin and jewelry store. It's surreal to reflect on that time and think now I'm racing on Sundays, going into my third season in the Cup Series with Spectrum as a key partner. I'm eager to get to work and wear the Spectrum blue at Daytona."

Hocevar was impressive throughout his rookie season in 2024, earning top rookie honors on the strength of one top five, six top 10 and 13 top 15 finishes.

The 23-year-old driver made his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Spire Motorsports on June 4, 2023, at World Wide Technology Raceway. In addition to his first appearance in NASCAR's premier division, Hocevar made four NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series starts for Spire Motorsports in 2023, earning top 10 finishes at Darlington Raceway (sixth) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (eighth).

The 68th running of the Daytona 500 will be televised live on FOX, Sunday, Feb. 15 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The first of 36 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule also will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spectrum to Fuel Hocevar's NASCAR Cup Series Campaign Across 2026 Race Schedule

Carson Hocevar's No. 77 Chevy Camaro will fly the distinctive Spectrum colors and branding at the following NASCAR Cup Series races in 2026:

February 15 – Daytona 500 , Daytona, Fla.

, Daytona, Fla. February 22 – Autotrader 400 , Atlanta, Ga.

, Atlanta, Ga. April 12 – Food City 500 , Bristol, Tenn.

, Bristol, Tenn. May 3 – WURTH 400 , Dallas, Texas

, Dallas, Texas May 10 – Go Bowling at the Glen , Watkins-Glen, N.Y.

, Watkins-Glen, N.Y. June 21 – Anduril 250 , San Diego, Calif.

, San Diego, Calif. July 19 – Window World 450 , North Wilkesboro, N.C.

, North Wilkesboro, N.C. September 6 – Cook Out Southern 500 , Darlington, S.C.

, Darlington, S.C. September 13 – Enjoy Illinois 300 , St. Louis, Mo.

, St. Louis, Mo. October 4 – South Point 400 , Las Vegas, Nev.

, Las Vegas, Nev. October 11 – Bank of America ROVAL 400 , Charlotte, N.C.

, Charlotte, N.C. October 25 – YellaWood 500 , Talladega, Ala.

, Talladega, Ala. November 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Miami, Fla.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team's most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in High Limit Racing competition.

