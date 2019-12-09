Charter to Participate in UBS Global TMT Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced that Tom Rutledge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York, NY today, December 9, 2019. Mr. Rutledge's remarks are scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed on Charter's investor relations website, ir.charter.com. Following the live broadcast, the webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.charter.com

