ChartHop Introduces Flexible HRIS Built for the Entire Organization Featuring AI Insights

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop , the dynamic People Operations Platform, today announced the launch of its HRIS, a human resources information system that seamlessly works in concert with ChartHop's People Operations Platform, empowering HR teams and employees with a unified source of truth for people data, enhancing decision making with powerful AI insights, and streamlining how companies manage their workforces.

ChartHop HRIS stores all people data in one place so teams can easily run analytics, configure workflows, and empower managers and employees to self-serve, securely. Built for adaptability and flexibility, ChartHop HRIS grows with HR and finance teams as their needs evolve, with easy configuration of all the key elements of their HRIS, including fields, user access, forms, and employee profiles. Further, teams can now extend the functionality of their HRIS without expensive third-party support.

"Since ChartHop's inception, my vision was to build a powerful People Operations Platform where leaders and employees could visualize and analyze all their data in one place, in real-time," said Ian White, founder and CEO of ChartHop. "For the last couple years, we've been listening to the challenges of people leaders who are frustrated with their HRIS – with systems that can't flex for their needs and that their employees hate using. We believe that HR leaders need an HRIS that tells the whole data story, is highly configurable, and one that employees are going to love. And with the power of AI insights and summaries, ChartHop makes it even easier for leaders to understand organizational trends and opportunities."

With ChartHop HRIS, organizations will be able to:

Centralize people data into one single source of truth, with all employee data accessible from employee profiles to an interactive data sheet.

Configure onboarding and offboarding workflows with custom forms, tasks, and messages.

View AI-powered insights and summaries alongside dynamic dashboards sliced by department, level, demographics, and more.

Create and share employee resource pages with filtering capabilities to provide access to specific audiences based on departments, teams, and more.

Manage time off with configurable request workflows and visualize with the dynamic calendar view.

Empower leaders and managers to make their own people change requests when adding, backfilling, and updating roles. Turn policy into workflows by configuring approvals to adapt to different conditions like salary amount or levels.

Push to identity services like Okta/Google Workspace to automatically provision profiles for new hires and keep security groups and listservs aligned with organizational changes.

Facilitate payroll management with a two-way sync option for ADP Workforce Now, ensuring payroll data is updated live with every change and adjustment made on ChartHop.

ChartHop's HRIS is built on the ChartHop People Operations platform and includes its interactive org chart, searchable map, flexible data sheet, powerful dashboards, quick access employee profiles, and the new dynamic company calendar.

"As we evolve, it's vital to have scalable solutions. As our business grows, we're now embracing ChartHop HRIS for its ability to grow with us," said Jennifer Stalians, VP HR Strategy and Tech at Reformation. "ChartHop simplifies our HR processes, allowing us to integrate HR services as needed without overwhelming implementations. We're thrilled to partner with ChartHop, ensuring our HR infrastructure scales effortlessly with our organization's growth and providing an HRIS our employees will actually love to use."

About ChartHop

ChartHop is on a mission to create healthy transparency within organizations so that employees and organizations thrive. ChartHop is a dynamic People Operations Platform that connects and visualizes people data, so that companies can plan, manage, and engage the entire organization. Bringing a fresh approach to HR, ChartHop's People Operations Platform is the unified source for people data and the main point of action for day-to-day programs, processes, and initiatives. From People and Finance executives to managers and employees, ChartHop is designed for everyone in the organization.

ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like 1Password, YipitData, Path, and Movable Ink. Founded in 2019 by Ian White, ChartHop is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Cox Enterprises. Visit ChartHop.com to learn more and follow ChartHop on Twitter and LinkedIn.

