Quartz Names ChartHop Among the Best Companies for Remote Workers

HR tech company honored for its people-first culture for the second consecutive year

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop , a dynamic People Operations Platform, was recently named one of Quartz's Best Companies for Remote Workers. The annual list of Quartz's Best Companies for Remote Workers was created by Quartz Magazine and Best Companies Group.

"Fostering a culture of employee engagement, recognition and belonging is crucial for all organizations – and even more so when remote-first," said Ian White , founder and CEO of ChartHop. "We focus on organizational transparency, foster trust and accountability among remote team members, and allow individuals to work from where they most excel. We'll continue to empower both our customers' workforces, and our own, for success."

This global survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in remote work, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce and businesses.

Companies from across the country entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies for Remote Workers. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey, analyzed the data, and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

"Our third annual list of the Best Companies for Remote Workers makes it simple for employees who value remote work to find employers who value it, too," said Quartz executive editor Heather Landy. "As we move beyond the pandemic, companies are settling into normal rhythms of remote work. We're proud to acknowledge workplaces that do this in stand-out ways; they are excellent models for how to engage with remote workers and set them up for success so that they, in turn, can help their employers succeed."

In addition to Quartz's recognition, ChartHop was ranked in the top 50 fastest-growing private companies in the US by the 2023 Inc. 5000 .

About ChartHop:

ChartHop is on a mission to create healthy transparency within organizations so that employees and organizations thrive. A dynamic People Operations Platform, ChartHop connects and visualizes people data to empower organizations through insights, alignment, and action. Bringing a fresh approach to HR, ChartHop's People Operations Platform is the unified source for people data and the main point of action for day-to-day programs, processes, and initiatives. From People and Finance executives to managers and employees, ChartHop is designed for everyone in the organization.

ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like 1Password, YipitData, BetterCloud, and Starburst. Founded in 2019 by Ian White, ChartHop is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Cox Enterprises. Visit ChartHop.com to learn more and follow ChartHop on Twitter and LinkedIn.

