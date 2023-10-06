Quartz Names ChartHop Among the Best Companies for Remote Workers

News provided by

ChartHop

06 Oct, 2023, 14:29 ET

HR tech company honored for its people-first culture for the second consecutive year

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop, a dynamic People Operations Platform, was recently named one of Quartz's Best Companies for Remote Workers. The annual list of Quartz's Best Companies for Remote Workers was created by Quartz Magazine and Best Companies Group.

"Fostering a culture of employee engagement, recognition and belonging is crucial for all organizations – and even more so when remote-first," said Ian White, founder and CEO of ChartHop. "We focus on organizational transparency, foster trust and accountability among remote team members, and allow individuals to work from where they most excel. We'll continue to empower both our customers' workforces, and our own, for success."

This global survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in remote work, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce and businesses.

Companies from across the country entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies for Remote Workers. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey, analyzed the data, and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

"Our third annual list of the Best Companies for Remote Workers makes it simple for employees who value remote work to find employers who value it, too," said Quartz executive editor Heather Landy. "As we move beyond the pandemic, companies are settling into normal rhythms of remote work. We're proud to acknowledge workplaces that do this in stand-out ways; they are excellent models for how to engage with remote workers and set them up for success so that they, in turn, can help their employers succeed."

In addition to Quartz's recognition, ChartHop was ranked in the top 50 fastest-growing private companies in the US by the 2023 Inc. 5000.

For more information about ChartHop, please visit charthop.com.

About ChartHop:
ChartHop is on a mission to create healthy transparency within organizations so that employees and organizations thrive. A dynamic People Operations Platform, ChartHop connects and visualizes people data to empower organizations through insights, alignment, and action. Bringing a fresh approach to HR, ChartHop's People Operations Platform is the unified source for people data and the main point of action for day-to-day programs, processes, and initiatives. From People and Finance executives to managers and employees, ChartHop is designed for everyone in the organization. 

ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like 1Password, YipitData, BetterCloud, and Starburst. Founded in 2019 by Ian White, ChartHop is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Cox Enterprises. Visit ChartHop.com to learn more and follow ChartHop on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
BLASTmedia for ChartHop
Tori Klimczak
317.806.1900
[email protected] 

SOURCE ChartHop

Also from this source

ChartHop Ranks No. 50 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

ChartHop Ranks No. 50 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Inc. revealed today that ChartHop ranks No. 50 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.