Chartis acquires Leap AI, accelerates healthcare innovation through AI and technology transformation

CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis, a leading healthcare advisory firm, today announced it has acquired Leap AI, pioneers in AI-driven healthcare solutions. Leap AI builds AI-enabled products and solutions as a key enabler of healthcare innovation—from workflow automation to superior user experience to groundbreaking R&D.

"As AI becomes industrialized across healthcare, organizations risk losing the ability to innovate against their unique friction points. Off-the-shelf platforms can't match solutions built around an organization's specific challenges, data, and operations," said Chartis Chief AI & Digital Officer Tom Kiesau. "Leap AI brings deep healthcare expertise in AI development and product design, along with experience launching complex, first-of-their-kind solutions. Together with our clients, we'll design and deploy AI solutions to improve how healthcare is delivered."

Leap AI senior leaders will join the Chartis Center for AI & Digital Transformation, led by Kiesau, under the brand Chartis Leap AI Studio. The core team will maintain and implement a strong pipeline of future-forward, technology- and AI-based ideas and solutions for the healthcare industry.

"We're excited to join Chartis and expand the impact of our new colleagues," said Ali Paasimaa, Senior Partner, Head of Chartis Leap AI. "Chartis is widely recognized as a leader in healthcare transformation, with deep strategic, clinical, and operational expertise. By combining that foundation with Leap AI's entrepreneurial energy and technical depth, we'll deliver AI solutions that meaningfully improve how healthcare organizations operate and how patients experience care."

About Leap AI

Leap AI focuses on generative AI as a key enabler of healthcare innovation—from workflow automation to superior user experience to groundbreaking R&D. Founded in 2023, Leap AI develops advanced AI solutions to improve clinical outcomes, accelerate impact, and enhance patient care.

About Chartis

The challenges facing US healthcare are longstanding and all too familiar. We are Chartis, and we believe in better. We work with more than 1,900 organizations annually to develop and activate transformative strategies, operating models, and organizational enterprises that make US healthcare more affordable, accessible, safe, and human. With more than 1,450 professionals, we help providers, payers, technology innovators, retail companies, and investors create and embrace solutions that tangibly and materially reshape healthcare for the better. Our family of brands—Chartis, Jarrard, Greeley, and HealthScape Advisors—is 100% focused on healthcare and each has a longstanding commitment to helping transform healthcare in big and small ways. Learn more. Chartis. Believe in better.

SOURCE The Chartis Group