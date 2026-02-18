Chartis again names SAS a leader in all ALM categories

Asset and liability management helps financial services firms balance risk and return

CARY, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis Research has named SAS a category leader in all six quadrants of its most recent analysis of the asset and liability management (ALM) market. This is the third consecutive year that SAS, a leader in data and AI, has been ranked a category leader by Chartis in every ALM category, as detailed in the latest iteration of Chartis' ALM Solutions, 2025: Quadrant Update.

What is ALM?

Once only seen as a reporting-oriented function, ALM is now viewed by banks and financial institutions as strategic, helping them manage the interplay of the market, credit, capital and liquidity. Today's volatile economy has heightened demand for enhanced ALM analytics. Banks and financial institutions use ALM to balance risk and return by managing mismatches between assets and liabilities, such as interest rates and liquidity risks.

SAS a six-time category leader

"SAS' placement in our RiskTech Quadrants reflects the completeness of its ALM offerings," said Sidhartha Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "SAS' overarching ALM capabilities are based on a strong foundation, including its decades of risk management experience with banks and financial services firms of all sizes, its core data and AI platform SAS Viya, its data management expertise, and deep analytical and modeling capabilities."

SAS was recognized by Chartis as a category leader in the following sectors:

Asset and liability management (ALM) solutions – In its Vendor Analysis of SAS , Chartis observed that "ALM analytics – and behavioral analytics in particular – constitute a key strength for SAS across the board. Its capabilities in interest rate modeling, and specifically the impact of credit on interest rates (and vice versa), are among the most sophisticated in the space."

– In its , Chartis observed that "ALM analytics – and behavioral analytics in particular – constitute a key strength for SAS across the board. Its capabilities in interest rate modeling, and specifically the impact of credit on interest rates (and vice versa), are among the most sophisticated in the space." Funds transfer pricing (FTP) solutions – Chartis wrote that "SAS offers a high-performance framework for operationalizing the end-to-end FTP lifecycle, built on the cloud-native Viya architecture. … It provides comprehensive FTP methodologies while sharing common capabilities with the other ALM solutions (including multidimensional cash flow modeling, scenario and stress testing and balance sheet forecasting)."

– Chartis wrote that "SAS offers a high-performance framework for operationalizing the end-to-end FTP lifecycle, built on the cloud-native Viya architecture. … It provides comprehensive FTP methodologies while sharing common capabilities with the other ALM solutions (including multidimensional cash flow modeling, scenario and stress testing and balance sheet forecasting)." Liquidity risk management (LRM) solutions – Per Chartis in its Vendor Analysis: "The SAS Viya architecture provides a robust framework for LRM by consolidating disparate data streams into a governed, high-frequency analytical environment. … SAS' best-in-class capabilities in this space stem from its sophisticated data management, data lineage and data integration environment."

– Per Chartis in its Vendor Analysis: "The SAS Viya architecture provides a robust framework for LRM by consolidating disparate data streams into a governed, high-frequency analytical environment. … SAS' best-in-class capabilities in this space stem from its sophisticated data management, data lineage and data integration environment." Capital and balance sheet optimization solutions – "SAS Viya integrates advanced optimization with economic theories of risk and general equilibrium … to help redefine financial institutions' portfolio architecture," noted Chartis. "The platform allows firms to simultaneously calibrate the evolution of credit risk and interest rate volatility."

– "SAS Viya integrates advanced optimization with economic theories of risk and general equilibrium … to help redefine financial institutions' portfolio architecture," noted Chartis. "The platform allows firms to simultaneously calibrate the evolution of credit risk and interest rate volatility." Hedging and risk management solutions – Per its Vendor Analysis of SAS, Chartis said, "By leveraging SAS optimization techniques with ALM, market risk and liquidity analysis, the platform offers sophisticated hedging optimization and advanced analytics."

– Per its Vendor Analysis of SAS, Chartis said, "By leveraging SAS optimization techniques with ALM, market risk and liquidity analysis, the platform offers sophisticated hedging optimization and advanced analytics." Financial planning and analysis (FPA) solutions – "SAS' capabilities in providing a transparent, rules-driven framework that integrates high-performance data management with multidimensional financial analysis are among the best-in-class in this category," stated Chartis.

Of the 32 vendors evaluated in its ALM Solutions, 2025: Quadrant Update, Chartis scored SAS highest overall in Completeness of Offering for three categories (ALM, LRM and capital and balance sheet optimization solutions) and tied for highest in another (FTP solutions). In its quadrant reports, Chartis assigns each vendor numerical completeness of offering scores that assess the breadth and scope of that firm's solution capabilities.

SAS for ALM and risk management

As part of its wide and deep risk management solutions, SAS offers an integrated system for improved asset and liability risk management that helps firms proactively manage their balance sheets and integrate with other risk activities. SAS offerings support a wide variety of ALM functions, including interest rate and foreign exchange risks, liquidity stress testing and simulation, risk-based funds transfer pricing analysis, and regulatory reporting.

In addition to ALM, SAS risk management solutions include Credit Risk Management, Enterprise Stress Testing, Expected Credit Loss, Risk Governance, and Insurance Risk. Each SAS solution helps banks and financial institutions establish a risk-aware culture, optimize capital and liquidity, and efficiently meet regulatory demands.

Technology and industry leadership

SAS has fared well in other Chartis rankings, including placing No. 2 overall in the Chartis RiskTech100, 2026, the world's most prestigious risk management technology rankings. In the RiskTech 100, SAS also topped seven solution awards categories, including AI for banking, balance sheet risk management, behavioral modeling, capital optimization, enterprise stress testing, IFRS 9 and model risk management (MRM).

SAS also was named a Category Leader in seven separate sectors of the credit risk management market, per Chartis' most recent Credit Risk Management Solutions report.

"This recognition from Chartis validates the investments we've made in delivering end-to-end ALM capabilities – and SAS' commitment to helping financial institutions stay ahead and minimize risks, not merely react to them," said Stu Bradley, Senior Vice President of Risk, Fraud and Compliance Solutions at SAS. "As the industry navigates shifting interest rate dynamics and economic crosscurrents, SAS gives firms the advanced analytics and AI-powered insights they need to manage cash flow and balance sheet risks proactively, and to turn complexity into a competitive advantage."

For more on the risk management challenges that banks face and specific steps they can take to build a more effective balance sheet management strategy, download the SAS white paper Journey to an integrated balance sheet.

