SAS recognizes university educators advancing data and AI education worldwide

2026 SAS Educator Awards spotlight faculty shaping the next generation of analytics talent

CARY, N.C., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As data and artificial intelligence continue to reshape how students learn and prepare for the future, SAS is recognizing university educators who are leading that transformation in classrooms around the world. The 2026 SAS Educator Awards honor faculty members whose innovative teaching, academic leadership and commitment to analytics education are helping students build real‑world skills using SAS software, AI and data‑driven approaches.

"With technology evolving at a breathtaking pace, students need educators who can help them navigate complexity and translate innovation into opportunity, said Liz Moran, Director of Academic Programs and Certification at SAS. "The faculty recognized this year are doing exactly that – building learning environments where emerging technologies become accessible, relevant and meaningful."

These distinguished educators have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to integrating SAS tools into their teaching and engaging with SAS Global Academic Programs.

Congratulations to the recipients of the 2026 SAS Educator Award:

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Simone Borra, University of Rome "Tor Vergata," is an Associate Professor of Statistics and director of a master's program in customer experience, statistics, machine learning and artificial intelligence developed in partnership with SAS. He teaches business analytics, big data analytics and econometrics and is the author of multiple statistics textbooks. His research focuses on machine learning and the use of AI in educational assessment.





Americas

Murat Aydogdu, Western New England University, is an Associate Professor of Business Analytics and Information Management with more than 20 years of teaching experience. With an interdisciplinary background in computer science, business and data science, he integrates SAS® Viya® and other SAS tools into coursework covering databases, business intelligence and machine learning to prepare students for analytics‑driven careers.





Asia Pacific

Adnan Balloch, Massey University, is a Senior Lecturer in Finance at Massey University, where he leads teaching and research in business analytics, data mining and machine learning using SAS platforms. He teaches predictive modeling and data visualization and designs analytics curricula that connect academic theory with real‑world applications.





Learn more about SAS' academic programs and efforts in AI education.

