Chartis Establishes the Chartis Center for Burnout Solutions

Chartis and DES Health Consulting form the Chartis Center for Burnout Solutions to support caregivers in increasingly tenuous work environments.

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chartis, a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm, announced it has established the Chartis Center for Burnout Solutions in conjunction with welcoming DES Health Consulting to the firm. DES Health Consulting works with multi-hospital healthcare systems to reduce burnout and improve retention, safety, quality, and physician and nurse satisfaction.

"By establishing the Chartis Center for Burnout Solutions, we will be able to help clients gather deep insights on their workforce, then implement proactive, data-driven solutions that improve wellness and resiliency," said Dr. Roger Ray, Chartis Chief Physician Executive. "The healthcare workforce is a vital part of our communities, and addressing their health is key to helping our clients materially improve healthcare."

The Chartis Center for Burnout Solutions is led by psychologists with deep healthcare and leadership experience. Their industry-leading assessment tool with more than 12.5 million data points measures the metrics that matter to a client's workforce and provides hierarchical dashboards to help an organization move from data to action. Results include significantly reduced turnover, suicide ideation, burnout gender gap and improved perceptions of safety, along with improvement in many other key workforce metrics.

"Our clients want to be the workforce destinations of choice," said Dr. Dan Shapiro, Director and Head of the Chartis Center for Burnout Solutions. "Health professionals who contribute at their fullest ability for their patients perform better from a strategic, financial, and clinical quality perspective. My team and I are eager to bring enhanced capabilities to Chartis that will make an immediate and positive difference for our clients and communities."

Shapiro earned his PhD in Clinical Psychology at the University of Florida and went on to Harvard Medical School where he completed an internship and an endowed post-doctoral fellowship. In 1995, he began treating physicians and nurses at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. A prolific author, Random House published his landmark memoir in 2003 about one physician's burnout. Shapiro was also a tenured faculty with an endowed professorship at Penn State University, most recently serving as Vice Dean. He has a longstanding interest in systematic approaches to improving the well-being of health professionals.

The establishment of the Chartis Center for Burnout Solutions advances Chartis' desire to help hospitals, health systems, and medical groups resolve complex healthcare workforce challenges.

ABOUT CHARTIS

Chartis is a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm dedicated to helping clients build a healthier world. We work across the healthcare continuum with more than 600 clients annually, including providers, payers, health services organizations, technology and retail companies, and investors. Through times of change, challenge, and opportunity, we advise the industry on how to navigate disruption, pursue growth, achieve financial sustainability, unleash technology, improve care models and operations, enhance clinical quality and safety, advance health equity. The teams we convene bring deep industry expertise and industry-leading innovation, enabling clients to achieve transformational results and create positive societal impact. Learn more.

