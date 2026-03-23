The second in a series of reports on Digital Asset Risk applies Integrated Composability Risk (ICR) to tokenized mutual funds.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis Research and Metrika today announced the release of 'Digital Asset Risk: ICR for Tokenized Fund Infrastructure,' a collaborative industry report that presents a risk management view on tokenized mutual funds (TMFs) as institutional adoption accelerates.

Chartis Research and Metrika Release Paper on Managing Risk in Tokenized Fund Infrastructure

The report extends the Integrated Composability Risk (ICR) framework introduced in the first paper of this series, applying it specifically to the operational layers underpinning tokenized funds. With several billion dollars now deployed in tokenized assets across institutional platforms, the need for an industry-wide approach to managing financial and non-financial risks tailored to this novel financial infrastructure has become essential.

Users can download the full report: https://www.chartis-research.com/operational-risk/governance-risk-management-and-compliance-grc/7947479/digital-asset-risk-icr-for-tokenized-fund-infrastructure

The report examines:

The three-layer ICR architecture for TMFs: fund logic, data and valuation, and GRC (governance, risk, and compliance)

Stakeholder risk exposures across fund sponsors, custodians, transfer agents, and advisors

Regulatory developments, including recent SEC guidance on tokenized securities

Recommended actions for CROs, fund boards, and infrastructure providers

"Tokenized mutual funds operate within existing securities frameworks, but they introduce a novel risk layer that spans smart contracts, blockchain infrastructure, oracle networks, and compliance systems," said Sidhartha Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research. "This report provides the architectural perspective that risk, analytics, and technology leaders need to integrate these considerations into their existing enterprise risk management programs."

"Recent SEC guidance is giving institutions clearer guardrails for tokenized fund deployments," said Nikos Andrikogiannopoulos, CEO of Metrika. "This creates both opportunity and obligation. Institutions now have a path forward, but they need an efficient risk-monitoring infrastructure to demonstrate compliance across the fund logic, data validation, and GRC layers that underpin tokenized fund infrastructure."

The report follows an invitation-only tokenization roundtable co-hosted by Chartis Research, Risk.net, and Metrika at the Harvard Club of New York on March 19. The session convened senior risk, compliance, and digital asset leaders from global financial institutions, market infrastructure providers, asset managers, rating agencies, and technology firms to discuss the evolving risk, governance, and infrastructure requirements of tokenized financial markets.

Users can download the full report: https://www.chartis-research.com/operational-risk/governance-risk-management-and-compliance-grc/7947479/digital-asset-risk-icr-for-tokenized-fund-infrastructure

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global risk technology market. Covering the enterprise risk management and governance, risk and compliance technology markets, Chartis provides in-depth analysis on industry trends, vendors, and end-user requirements. More information available on: https://www.chartis-research.com

About Metrika

Metrika is an enterprise digital asset risk management platform designed for regulated financial institutions. Its proprietary Key Risk Indicator (KRI) library translates the complexity of blockchain networks, smart contracts, and digital assets into standardized, actionable risk intelligence to support institutional due diligence, monitoring and governance. Clients include global banks, asset managers, and rating agencies. More information at: https://www.metrika.co

For media inquiries:

Michael Versace

Digital Asset Risk, Governance, Cyber Markets Lead

Chartis Research and Advisory

[email protected]

Contact

Renjie Butalid

VP Business Development

Metrika

[email protected]

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SOURCE Metrika