Chartis Research names SAS a category leader for CECL technology solutions

CARY, N.C., June ­­­21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The risk and compliance technology-focused research and advisory firm Chartis Research has named SAS a category leader in its CECL Technology Solutions 2018 FinTech Quadrant™.

SAS® Expected Credit Loss software is a comprehensive, modular platform that efficiently supports the overall calculation and reporting process – from data management, modeling and impairment estimation to forecasting, accounting and reporting. In addition, SAS' Regulatory Content for CECL provides specific CECL modeling and reporting templates that can accelerate implementation.

"The complexity of CECL presents major challenges from both a compliance and a production efficiency perspective," said Rob Stubbs, Head of Research at Chartis. "SAS is well placed to help organizations implement strong controls and bridge the data and reporting requirements necessary for both risk and finance departments."

CECL, which takes effect in stages beginning January 2020, requires any institution holding assets at amortized cost – such as banks, insurers, credit unions and specialty lenders – to establish an allowance for credit losses based on the expected lifetime loss of each loan in its portfolio, rather than based on incurred losses.

SAS Expected Credit Loss is a foundational risk analytics and execution platform that is being deployed for CECL, and it is already being used by financial institutions across the globe in support of the IFRS 9 accounting standard and stress testing.

CECL Technology Solutions 2018 is the first vendor assessment report that Chartis has published on CECL solutions. It uses Chartis' FinTech Quadrant methodology, which takes into account vendors' technology, product and organizational capabilities while emphasizing the completeness of their offerings and their market potential.

"We're honored to be recognized by Chartis for helping banks meet the computational challenges of the new CECL standards," said Troy Haines, Senior Vice President and head of the risk management division at SAS. "The SAS solution provides centralized, flexible, high-performance analytics to help financial institutions efficiently meet the challenges of expected loss modeling, while advancing their risk management and financial reporting capabilities."

SAS also earned a category leader position in Chartis' Technology Solutions for Credit Risk 2.0 2018. The report assesses technology solutions for the new credit risk environment that Chartis refers to as Credit Risk 2.0.

Credit Risk 2.0 uses Chartis' RiskTech Quadrant® to explain the structure of the market. The RiskTech Quadrant uses a comprehensive methodology of in-depth independent research and a clear scoring system to explain which technology solutions meet an organization's needs.

