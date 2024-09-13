IDC MarketScape names SAS a Leader in decision intelligence platforms

CARY, N.C., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global pioneer in data and AI business solutions, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment*.

The inaugural study from the influential advisory firm notes that "SAS Intelligent Decisioning is a cloud-native SaaS platform that enables enterprises to follow a standardized and structured decisioning process while leveraging both human and technology strengths to best address the problem."

IDC: "SAS Intelligent Decisioning offers augmented decision-making through data-driven insights and human intervention." Post this SAS has been recognized as a Leader in decision intelligence platforms by research firm IDC.

The SAS platform "offers augmented decision-making through data-driven insights and human intervention and has core capabilities for decisioning, model management, Viya services, data management, event stream processing, and process orchestration," the report continues.

The IDC MarketScape study cites the following strengths of SAS® Intelligent Decisioning:

Scalable platform for real-time decisioning

Ease around development of decision flows and business rules using UI and low-code capabilities

Flexibility using different programming languages for model deployments

The IDC MarketScape recommends organizations consider SAS for decision intelligence when "seeking a scalable platform with an extensive partner ecosystem and support for uses cases around fraud and risk decision planning, sales and operations planning, financial planning, and customer engagement planning."

"The pressure to engage in data-driven decision-making continues to rise with organizations having to make multiple types of decisions on a regular basis. The need to automate certain aspects of the decision-making process while sustaining control and monitoring impact will drive the adoption of decision intelligence across certain business functions and industries," said Megha Kumar, Research Vice President, Analytics and AI, IDC.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "decision intelligence incorporates different aspects of both business intelligence (BI) and artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) but focuses on automating aspects of decision-making, and based on the complexity of the decision will require humans in the loop."

SAS Intelligent Decisioning, built on the SAS® Viya® data and AI platform, drives real-time interactions and defines next best actions at scale across thousands of daily operational decisions, providing unprecedented ability to automate and manage decisions across the enterprise.

SAS Viya is a comprehensive data and AI platform that empowers people of all skill levels to participate in the analytics process. Developers, data scientists, IT professionals and business analysts can collaborate seamlessly within the SAS Viya ecosystem and throughout the data and AI lifecycle to make intelligent decisions.

Learn more about industry analyst firm recognitions for SAS' AI, machine learning and data capabilities: https://www.sas.com/en_us/news/analyst-viewpoints.html.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence 2024 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US51047423, August 2024)

