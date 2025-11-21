Chartwells Higher Education Helps Schools Boost Revenue Through Strategic, Experience-Driven Concessions

Through deep collaboration and culinary innovation, Chartwells is delivering elevated fan experiences that drive record attendance and sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education is transforming college concessions by prioritizing strategic partnerships and unforgettable guest experiences. Its elevated concessions models, inclusive of customized culinary innovations and seamless operations, are enhancing fan engagement, building stronger campus communities, and boosting revenue to deliver exceptional value to university partners.

"Our approach to foodservice extends far beyond traditional dining and campus services," said Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "We are committed to building premier concessions programs that creatively align with each university's spirit and goals and enhance the overall game day experience. The enthusiasm from fans and diners, and the resulting revenue, are clear testaments of our success."

The success of Chartwells' customized concessions model is evident in the results seen across these five partner schools:

University of North Carolina at Charlotte's Growing Fanbase. UNC Charlotte's concessions menu features memorable items, including the fan-favorite The Albinator, a cheesy ribeye steak sandwich named after Coach Tim Albin. Chartwells has been a strategic partner throughout the university's growth, providing concessions at all sports events on campus, covering over 250 days per year, and managing a record-breaking crowd of over 19,000 attendees at a football game this year. The concessions program is positioned to scale operations for the upcoming expansion of the football stadium, which will add 3,000 additional seats. The program will also support the 2027 World Military Games, with UNC Charlotte serving as a host site. Boise State University's Culinary Innovation. From the beginning, Chartwells has been committed to enhancing the menu and experience at Albertsons Stadium, which boasts its famous "blue turf" field. Fans now enjoy Basque-inspired items, like Elote Corn Dogs and Loaded Chorizo Chili French Fries, along with faster service through modernized concessions stands and grab-and-go options. This focus on culinary distinction contributed to a nearly 50% increase in sales since the start of the partnership in 2022. Wichita State University's Record-Breaking Events. Less than six months after taking over the school's concessions business, Chartwells quickly established a new standard of operational excellence while managing the country's largest high school track meet. Through seamless planning and execution, including managing four traditional concession stands and 20 mobile beverage, ice cream, and snack carts, the team delivered an unprecedented sales volume while serving over 20,000 visitors for three consecutive days. Chartwells saw similar success at a Wichita State basketball tournament, coordinating high-volume, large-scale events with ease. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's Themed Nights. In collaboration with the athletics department, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley team helped to bring themed baseball nights to life, successfully engaging the community and handling tripled guest attendance on specialty evenings. Chartwells transformed a space that had been used only for special events in recent years into a cantina, creating new areas for fans to gather and socialize. By introducing signature cocktails, family-focused packages, and themed menus for events like "Selena Night," the program achieved a 149% increase in average game day purchases on specialty nights. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's Custom Catering. Chartwells' catering and concessions team supported UW-Whitewater's most ambitious fundraising campaign ever, a $50 million effort, by executing a launch event at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium. Chefs grilled chicken wings in the home team's dugout, while team members staged a hot dog and nachos bar and scooped build-your-own banana split sundaes into mini Warhawk helmets. The event proved to be a unique and memorable experience, with culinary offerings that perfectly complemented the celebratory atmosphere.

Chartwells Higher Education continues to set the industry standard for strategic, collaborative relationships with partner campuses through its concessions programs. Through tactical management of high-attendance events and a commitment to operational and culinary excellence, Chartwells is transforming concessions into powerful vehicles for driving revenue, bolstering the growth and long-term visions of higher education institutions.

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 320 colleges and universities in the United States. Chartwells is re-inventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus.

