Chartwells Higher Education Secures MarCom Awards for Innovative Dining and Student Engagement Concepts

Five programs received recognition for excellence in marketing, innovation, and creative communications.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education , a recognized leader in contract foodservice management, is proud to announce that it has been honored with five MarCom Award recognitions across several categories. The annually awarded competition, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, recognizes outstanding achievements in marketing and communication, evolving into one of the most significant and esteemed creative contests worldwide.

This recognition validates Chartwells' sustained commitment to elevating campus dining and the student experience through community-oriented programs and culinary excellence.

"We are honored by this recognition, as it represents the dedication of our campus teams and the visionary nature of our programs," said Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "Our mission is to create meaningful, unifying experiences through food, and these awards reinforce the impact of our strategic programs and innovations on transforming campus life for students."

Chartwells Higher Education's award-winning programs include:

First Year Eats | Platinum Award, Strategic Communications

First Year Eats is a signature program designed to create a transformative and inclusive experience for students entering their first year of college through monthly activations, campus partnerships, customized plans, and student surveys. The program lays the groundwork for ensuring that students feel welcome and connected when they arrive on campus, and provides opportunities to stay involved in their second year and beyond.

Dine On Campus | Platinum Award, Web-Based

Supporting 300 higher education campuses across the U.S., Dine on Campus reimagines how students interact with campus dining. The digital platform was relaunched in 2025 and can be accessed on the web or mobile, functioning as a dynamic and interactive site for dining management. The platform enhances meal plan participation, streamlines purchasing, and showcases each campus's unique story through modern design and an intuitive user experience.

Supper Club | Gold Award, Strategic Communications

Supper Club provides elevated dining experiences on university campuses, bringing students together for family-style meals that blend elegance with a touch of nostalgia and fostering lively discussions and meaningful connections. The concept transforms dining venues into unique settings with rotating menus and a memorable ambiance that can be customized to reflect the interests of each campus community and its students.

Performance Circle | Gold Award, Strategic Communications

Designed to empower athletes and active lifestyles on campus, Performance Circle offers intentional nutrition and adaptable dining options curated by Chartwells' team of Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, including a Board-Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics, and experienced chefs. Menus are built to fuel every stage of activity, celebrating inclusivity through nutrient-rich meals that energize students striving for their personal best.

Experience Syllabus | Honorable Mention

The Experience Syllabus is an innovative approach to organizing, activating, and celebrating high-impact moments across campuses. As a living experience guide, it supports student life and fosters connection by showcasing signature events, themed campaigns, and purpose-driven initiatives through vibrant materials. The Syllabus makes it simple for students to engage in activities that enhance belonging, well-being, and joy through food and community.

To learn more about Chartwells' commitment to culinary excellence and student engagement, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com .

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 320 colleges and universities in the United States. Chartwells is re-inventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus.

Learn more about how Chartwells is creating joy in campus dining and preparing students for success at www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com , www.DineonCampus.com .

