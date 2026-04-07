Chartwells Higher Education Redefines Sustainable Dining on Campus this Earth Month

Setting a new standard for climate-friendly dining halls through data-backed, sustainable, and plant-forward meal programs

First-to-market Scope 3 tracking to measure indirect supply chain emissions and accelerate university carbon neutrality goals

Proven results at Western Washington University, where the Planet Eats model demonstrated an 80% reduction in Scope 3.1 and 3.4 emissions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable dining isn't just good for the planet— it's becoming a must-have for younger generations. In fact, 43% of today's college students say having climate-friendly meal options is "very valuable," according to Chartwells Higher Education's 2026 Campus Dining Index. In honor of Earth Month, Chartwells Higher Education is highlighting some planet-friendly food trends on college campuses across the country and the different ways it helps students form more sustainable eating habits that last beyond April.

Data-driven, climate-conscious programs

Chartwells has become the first company in the industry to track Scope 3 emissions in dining halls. Scope 3 includes all indirect emissions produced throughout the supply chain, making it the largest and most challenging category of greenhouse gas emissions to measure. Having full visibility into these emissions is imperative for campuses to achieve their carbon neutrality goals— an effort that Chartwells is not only supporting but leading as a true pioneer in sustainable campus dining.

One example of Chartwells' impact on reducing Scope 3 emissions is Planet Eats, a first-of-its-kind climate-friendly dining concept. At Western Washington University's Planet Eats, Scope 3 tracking revealed significant progress: Scope 3.1 and 3.4 emissions in 2024 were over 80% lower than the traditional dining hall total. On a normalized basis, Planet Eats is the most carbon-efficient dining location on campus, producing over 14% fewer emissions per meal than the combined traditional dining average.

While serving hundreds of students every day, total annual emissions from Planet Eats operations were equivalent to only 78 people driving their cars for a year, compared to 413 cars for the university's traditional dining halls combined. This data proves that the Planet Eats model is a critical driver in reducing the university's overall carbon intensity and provides a scalable blueprint for sustainable campus dining.

"By pioneering Scope 3 emissions tracking, we are turning our dining halls into living laboratories for sustainability," said Monalisa Prasad, Vice President of Sustainability at Chartwells Higher Education. "This data empowers both guests and our operators at dining halls with a deeper understanding of their impact on the planet, teaching them how to make informed choices and ultimately supporting our broader sustainability initiatives and those of our campuses."

Seasonal menus to cut carbon footprints

By embracing in-season produce and local products, dining halls now offer low-carbon meal options. Planet Eats serves curated seasonal menus with climate-friendly recipes like house-made spicy dill pickles and spring pea and mint pasta. With a focus on fresh spring ingredients, low-carbon menu items such as asparagus, peas, strawberries, fresh greens, and herbs keep sustainability at the forefront.

Students can also see the impact of the foods they eat through climate labeling. Menu items are measured based on social and environmental impact metrics, advancing sustainability goals for dining and allowing students to take control of their choices.

"We've seen an incredible shift in student expectations for dining," said Joe Labombarda, Senior Vice President of Culinary. "Students are no longer just asking what is on the menu, but why. Programs like Planet Eats and climate-labeling help students understand the impact of their food choices and prioritize sustainable dining."

Whole foods and plant-forward dining take center stage

Today's Gen Z diners are turning away from ultra-processed foods and meat alternatives in favor of more natural, single-sourced dishes. Chartwells' 2026 Campus Dining Index found that non-processed, clean eating ranks among the top dietary preferences of today's college students. That's why whole, plant-based protein sources like legumes, seeds, and grains have made their way onto more menus at Chartwells' dining halls across the nation, with nearly 100 new, climate-friendly whole foods recipes in the past year.

For example, Planet Eats offers trendy dishes like chorizo-style lentil tacos with spicy plant-based veggie queso sauce or date and sunflower energy bites for students seeking nutritious, single-sourced foods with sustainability in mind.

For more information on how Chartwells Higher Education is leading the way in sustainable campus dining, visit http://chartwellshighered.com.

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 320 colleges and universities in the United States. Chartwells is reinventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus. To learn more, please visit http://chartwellshighered.com.

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education