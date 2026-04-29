Leading the Industry, One 'First' at a Time: Chartwells Higher Education Is Pioneering Innovation in Campus Dining

Chartwells' industry-first programs across NIL partnerships, carbon emissions tracking, student advisory boards, and more are redefining the future of collegiate dining

Data-driven innovation delivers measurable environmental impact, including 80%+ reductions in Scope 3 emissions through next-generation dining models

Student-centered platforms empower athletes and campus leaders to shape menus and dining programs for millions of students nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a series of industry-first initiatives, Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract foodservice management, is reshaping the campus dining experience and setting a new standard for innovation in collegiate hospitality.

Chartwells is transforming the traditional dining model into a data-driven, experiential ecosystem that delivers measurable environmental insights for university partners while creating unique learning opportunities for students. With groundbreaking first-to-market programs, Chartwells is also redefining what a campus partnership looks like, empowering students to take an active role in environmental responsibility, athletic nutrition, and culinary excellence.

"What matters to us is continuing to bring forward ideas that are practical, measurable, and centered on the needs of our campus partners and guests," said Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "When we do that well, we are not just introducing something new. We are helping shape a dining experience that is more relevant, more responsive, and better aligned with where higher education is going."

Chartwells has set the pace for industry innovation through several key initiatives, such as:

First NIL Foodservice Campaign: Chartwells partnered with the University of Pittsburgh to launch a groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) campaign, becoming the first collegiate foodservice provider to advance deals with individual college athletes. This program allows student-athletes to use their personal brand to showcase specific, performance-optimizing menu items, advance wellness education, and promote healthy eating habits in the daily routines of all students. First Scope 3 Emissions Tracking: As the first and only higher education foodservice provider actively measuring Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, Chartwells is offering unprecedented transparency into the foodservice supply chain. This pioneering initiative delivers actionable, data-driven insights that empower university partners to tackle their indirect environmental impacts head-on. By capturing this comprehensive footprint, institutions gain a measurable, effective roadmap to achieving their long-term carbon-neutrality goals. First Climate Labeling Program: To help students make informed decisions about their meals, Chartwells launched the market's first premier climate labeling program. Chartwells is helping its university partners achieve their net-zero goals by integrating industry-leading impact data into its dining menus nationwide and providing an educational platform that displays ecological and social metrics for individual recipes, connecting daily dietary habits with broader sustainability goals. First National Student Dining Advisory Board: Prioritizing the student perspective, Chartwells launched "IGNITE," a student-led advisory board dedicated to shaping the future of campus hospitality. IGNITE connects student leaders nationwide, enabling them to share ideas, review emerging technology, and influence culinary innovation pipelines. With interactive additions like the "Brew Tank," students have a dedicated space to actively pitch and refine fresh dining concepts alongside Chartwells executives. First-of-its-Kind Planet Eats℠: Chartwells launched Planet Eats℠ as a flagship, plant-forward residential dining model that champions climate-friendly menus. The first-of-its-kind program has been shown to reduce Scope 3.1 and 3.4 emissions by over 80% compared to traditional dining halls, while continuing to deliver delicious, health-conscious meals that students crave. It also operates as an immersive educational experience that demonstrates how mindful, sustainable dietary choices can positively influence the health of our planet.

Building on a legacy of industry "firsts," Chartwells remains committed to the continuous innovation that is shaping the future of campus dining. Driven by a pioneering spirit and a student-first mindset, Chartwells strives not only to evolve the campus dining experience but to redefine what it means to be a campus dining partner. Learn more about how Chartwells continues to innovate at www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com and www.DineonCampus.com.

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 320 colleges and universities in the United States. Chartwells is re-inventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus.

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education