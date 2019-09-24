Chartwells K12 Announces Scholarship Program to Help Employees Advance Educational and Career Opportunities

ELMHURST, Ill., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells K12, a provider of innovative dining programs for school districts across the country, announced today a new scholarship program for eligible employees in the United States to earn their associate degree in business from DeVry University.

"Our associates are the number one reason for our success. We want them to know how valuable they are and provide them with every opportunity to grow their careers at Chartwells," said Belinda Oakley, CEO, Chartwells K12. "Chartwells' partnership with DeVry is just one of the ways we're investing in the people who invest so much of themselves in our children and our communities."

As part of its efforts to inspire and empower its workforce, Chartwells will continue to provide training, development and education programs for its 16,000 associates across 4,500 schools. Currently, the United States Department of Agriculture's requirement for additional qualifications in large school districts prohibits some employees from advancing without going back to school. Chartwells' new scholarship program will help more employees who are eager to grow their careers expand their educational qualifications.

To kick off the new program, Chartwells and DeVry will offer one full-ride and three partial scholarships to associates who meet the scholarship criteria, exemplify Chartwells' values and show both passion and commitment to take their education to the next level. DeVry offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online covering 34 different career fields within five colleges of study. It was ranked in the 2020 edition of U.S. News & World Report's Best Regional Universities Midwest.

"We've worked closely with Chartwells to create an opportunity for their associates to continue their education," said James Bartholomew, president and CEO of DeVry University. "Like Chartwells, we believe that education is the true game-changer. As such, we are pleased to provide the scholarship resources to help turn this belief into a reality for their associates, setting them up for success as they pursue their education and career goals."

The application process for the DeVry University Chartwells Scholarship opens on September 24, 2019, and the application deadline is October 18, 2019. Recipients will be announced in November 2019. To apply for the DeVry University Chartwells Scholarship or gather more details on eligibility and restrictions, visit https://partner.devry.edu/chartwells.

All Chartwells K12 associates who apply and are not selected among the first group of scholarship recipients will still benefit from a tuition savings at DeVry, as well as a complimentary course thanks to DeVry's Jumpstart Your Education program.

About Chartwells K12

Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 16,000 associates in 4,500 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com .

About DeVry University

DeVry University's mission is to foster student learning through high-quality, career-oriented education integrating technology, business, science and the arts. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within its six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org). To learn more about DeVry University, visit devry.edu.

