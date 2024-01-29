Chartwells K12's Hot Chocolate Milk Concept Launches in More than 55 Schools Across the Nation

Partnership with National Dairy Council and Hubert Offers Students a Delicious and Nutritious Way to Warm Up

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Students can wrap their hands around a cup of comfort this winter with Chartwells K12's new Hot Chocolate Milk concept. Featuring delicious hot chocolate milk served during breakfast and lunch, kids can enjoy their mug of cocoa with an array of tempting toppings as they create their custom specialty beverage in the school cafeteria. The concept is launching in over 55 pilot schools this month, including Harper Creek Schools (Mich.), Hockinson School District (Wash.), and Stamford Public Schools (Conn.).

"The popularity of specialty beverages is on the rise, and we're bringing a healthy option to meet that demand in school cafeterias," said Lindsey Palmer, MBA, MS, RDN, VP, Nutrition and Industry Relations at Chartwells K12. "With our new Hot Chocolate Milk concept, students can enjoy a fun, warm beverage that is packed with essential nutrients, making it a delicious and healthy treat to help students power through their day."

Partnering with National Dairy Council to launch the concept, Chartwells K12 is serving hot chocolate milk in schools participating in the pilot program. Using lower fat chocolate milk already available with school meals, just heated up, the concept introduces a new milk option in cafeterias, available either at breakfast, lunch, or for a la carte purchase. Whether students top off their hot chocolate milk with a sprinkle of cinnamon or a hint of peppermint, kids can personalize their hot chocolate milk with a variety of flavorful toppings.

"Data shows nutrient-rich chocolate milk is the most popular milk choice in schools and it's backed by peer-reviewed research that shows drinking flavored milk is linked to higher total milk consumption and better overall diet quality," said Katie Bambacht, RDN, SNS with National Dairy Council. "Flavored milk drinkers get more calcium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus and vitamins A, D, B12, and riboflavin (B2) compared to non-flavored milk drinkers."

Schools participating in the pilot program receive a Hot Chocolate Milk kit provided by National Dairy Council through Hubert, a food service equipment manufacturer, that includes a transport cart with branded panels, an insulated beverage dispenser, a digital thermometer, and more.

Launching just in time for National Hot Chocolate Day on Jan. 31, the Hot Chocolate Milk concept is the latest trending innovation from Chartwells K12 following the addition of two new destinations to their award-winning Global Eats program. Taking students on a worldwide food exploration, kids are now experiencing the authentic flavors of Korea and the Caribbean along with those of China, India, Italy, and Mexico – without ever leaving the cafeteria.

About Chartwells K12
Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 16,000 associates in nearly 4,500 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com.

About National Dairy Council
National Dairy Council® (NDC) is the non-profit organization dedicated to bringing to life the dairy community's shared vision of a healthy, happy, sustainable world – with science as the foundation. NDC provides science-based nutrition information to, and in collaboration with, a variety of stakeholders committed to fostering a healthier nation, including health and wellness professionals, educators, school nutrition directors, academia, industry, consumers and media. For more information visit www.USDairy.com/NationalDairyCouncil.

