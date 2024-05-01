Chartwells K12 Celebrates School Lunch Heroes Making a Difference in the Cafeteria and Beyond

Teams Serving up Happy and Healthy across the Country Honored for

National School Lunch Hero Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Don an apron and grab a tray, School Lunch Hero Day is on the way! From dishing out tasty meals and brightening lunchrooms with friendly smiles to encouraging healthy habits and helping their communities, dedicated lunch ladies and men show their superpowers as true heroes inside and outside of the cafeteria.

Chartwells K12 celebrates National School Lunch Hero Day to recognize its 16,000 chefs, dietitians, and food service workers serving up 2 million meals a day and making the cafeteria the happiest place in school.

This Friday, May 3rd, Chartwells K12 celebrates National School Lunch Hero Day to recognize its 16,000 chefs, dietitians, and food service workers serving up 2 million meals a day and making the cafeteria the happiest place in school. To mark the national celebration and as a tribute to their dedication, Chartwells is letting every associate know they're the "zest" with special edition t-shirts and local celebrations at their schools.

"Every day, our School Lunch Heroes exceed expectations, making a positive difference in the lives of students, families, and communities," said Amy Shaffer, CEO of Chartwells K12. "It's inspiring how many of our associates grew up attending the schools we serve, and now dedicate their careers to not only create happier and healthier cafeterias, but happier and healthier communities."

The superpowers of School Lunch Heroes extend far beyond the cafeteria, with highlights of these efforts including:

Harrison Community Schools, MI: No matter where you look in Clare County, chances are you'll find the Chartwells team making an impact. Whether adopting a stretch of the local highway to keep the community clean, raising donations for local non-profits, or volunteering at the food bank, they're dedicated to making the community a better place.

No matter where you look in Clare County, chances are you'll find the Chartwells team making an impact. Whether adopting a stretch of the local highway to keep the community clean, raising donations for local non-profits, or volunteering at the food bank, they're dedicated to making the community a better place. Norwalk Public Schools, CT: Each week the Chartwells team at Norwalk Public Schools participates in a "Jeans Friday" donation drive to purchase food for the local Open Doors shelter to help feed the community. They don't stop there as Chartwells chefs prepare ready-to-eat meals for the shelter and volunteer to help serve on weekends.

Each week the Chartwells team at Norwalk Public Schools participates in a "Jeans Friday" donation drive to purchase food for the local Open Doors shelter to help feed the community. They don't stop there as Chartwells chefs prepare ready-to-eat meals for the shelter and volunteer to help serve on weekends. Red Bank Borough Public Schools, NJ: Earlier this school year, the team joined the Red Bank Borough Community Wellness Fair to showcase healthy eating for kids, families, and the entire community. The Chartwells team presented a Discovery Kitchen chef demonstration highlighting fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables to create a Kale and Cranberry Salad, with families receiving the recipe and ingredients to take and make at home.

Earlier this school year, the team joined the Red Bank Borough Community Wellness Fair to showcase healthy eating for kids, families, and the entire community. The Chartwells team presented a Discovery Kitchen chef demonstration highlighting fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables to create a Kale and Cranberry Salad, with families receiving the recipe and ingredients to take and make at home. Spartanburg Districts 1, 2, 3, 5 & 7, SC: From hosting monthly showcases at the Hub City Farmers Market to partnering with Spartanburg Regional Health System to host the Cooking Up Confidence summer culinary camp for kids, the Spartanburg Chartwells teams take every opportunity to bring nutrition education to the community.

Now in its 12th year, School Lunch Hero Day is a national program that recognizes school nutrition professionals for the amazing work they do to ensure students across the country are well-fed every day. It was founded by Jarrett J. Krosoczka in 2013 and is celebrated on the first Friday of May each year. Krosoczka is also the author of the acclaimed Lunch Lady book series, chronicling the exciting adventures of the heroic Lunch Lady.

About Chartwells K12

Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 16,000 associates in 4,500 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education, and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com.

Media Contact: Jonathan Squibb, Director of Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Chartwells K12