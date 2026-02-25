Leading with Choice: How Chartwells K12 Empowers Students to Shape the Future of School Dining Programs and Menus

Turning real-time insights from Gen Z and Gen Alpha into actionable programs, Chartwells K12 is delivering the personalized, protein-packed, and globally inspired meals students and parents want

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where students are more informed and adventurous with their food choices than ever before, Chartwells K12 is ensuring their voices are the primary ingredient in school menus. By aligning its national programs with Generational Insights, including feedback from Gen Z and Gen Alpha students and market research, Chartwells is moving beyond traditional school lunch to create a dining experience built specifically for the next generation.

CK12 Generational Insights 1 CK12 Generational Insights 2

"The intersection of student preference and nutritional integrity is where the real impact happens. We believe that empowering student voices is the key to creating lifelong positive habits," said Amy Shaffer, CEO of Chartwells K12. "By aligning our strategy with the authentic desires of students, we transform school dining into a collaborative experience that supports the physical, emotional, and social growth of the next generation."

Customizing Menus to Student Cravings

Gen Alpha and Gen Z love classic American breakfast foods, and Chartwells K12's Bloom into Breakfast limited-time offer serves just that. With 88% of Gen Alpha choosing French toast as a favorite breakfast item and 82% choosing breakfast burritos, students can look forward to menu items like Homemade French Toast Casserole and Chorizo Breakfast Burritos.

Chartwells is also proving that even the most beloved staples can be reimagined. While 98% of students list pizza as their favorite food, they are taking the category a step further with upcoming limited-time offers featuring calzones and pizza dippers, formats that offer the familiar flavors students love with a modern, dippable twist.

For the 86% of Gen Alpha and 85% of Gen Z students who prefer snacking throughout the day, Chartwells will expand its wrap and handheld offerings in the fall to provide nutritious, portable options for all.

Empowering the Next Generation of Chefs

Today's students are frequently inspired by food-related content on social media. About half of older Gen Alphas regularly watch food-related content and try recipes seen on social media, and 85% of Gen Z have tried at least one viral food trend.

Through programs like Student Choice and Discovery Kitchen, Chartwells gives students ownership of their dining experiences. From voting on new cafeteria concepts to participating in hands-on cooking demonstrations, students learn how to recreate the very dishes they see trending online, bridging the gap between social media inspiration and healthy, school-safe nutrition.

Global Flavors for Culinary Explorers

Today's students have palates that span the globe. Chartwells K12's research shows that 88% of Gen Alpha students prefer Italian cuisine, while 80% of Gen Z students rank Mexican as their top choice. Chartwells' Global Eats program directly addresses these cultural preferences, bringing authentic Italian and Mexican dishes, and many other international flavors, to the forefront of the menus, allowing students to explore the world through their lunch tray.

Partnering with Parents on Wellness

Chartwells is equally committed to being a resource for families. With 84% of Gen Alpha parents valuing the importance of building a taste for healthier foods, Mood Boost helps students understand the vital connection between what they eat and how they feel. The program assists kids in building healthy habits that last a lifetime.

Additionally, as 74% of Gen Alpha parents strive to increase protein intake for their children, programs like Power Up emphasize protein-rich meals to meet the needs of both parents and students. Menus are designed to keep students energized and focused from the first bell to the final whistle.

By putting the student experience at the heart of every menu decision, Chartwells K12 continues to set the standard for inclusive, innovative, and student-centered school dining. To learn more, visit https://www.chartwellsk12.com/ .

About Generational Insights

These trends and programs are powered by Chartwells AI: Appetite Intelligence, an insights initiative that combines data from E15, Compass Group's market research and analytics partner, and daily student feedback to shape what's served in cafeterias nationwide. By translating generational insights into action, Chartwells continues to create meals that meet kids where they are, and where they're going next.

About Chartwells K12

Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 18,000 associates in 4,800 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education, and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com .

Media Contact: Jonathan Squibb, Director of Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Chartwells K12