Chartwells K12 Heats Up School Lunch this Winter with New Chili Days: Warm Bellies Limited-Time Offering

From Dip'n to Flavor to Chili Days, Chartwells keeps bringing bold flavors to school cafeterias

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the temperatures drop, Chartwells K12 is bringing the heat to cafeterias across the country with its newest limited-time offering, Chili Days: Warm Bellies. Running from November 3 through February 1, the campaign highlights the cozy comfort and bold flavors of chili alongside a variety of student-favorite recipes designed to warm hearts and bellies all season long.

"Chili is more than just a meal; it's a tradition that connects families, communities, and generations," said Ashley Kakas, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Communications, Chartwells K12. "With this new campaign, we're tapping into those connections while reimagining school meals in ways that meet the tastes of today's students."

The Chili Days campaign celebrates not just classic bowls of hearty chili, but also creative new menu items that feature bold spices, customizable toppings, and comfort-food favorites with a twist. With a collection of over 100 recipes, students can look forward to dishes like:

Cozy Classics: Hearty chili bowls take the spotlight with robust, slow-simmered flavors that warm and satisfy. From a Classic Beef & Kidney Bean Chili to the regional flair of a Colorado Pork Chili , each bowl is served hot and ready to fuel students through their day, ensuring there's a favorite for everyone .

Fun with Flavor: Students can dig into Chili Totchos, where crispy golden tater tots meet melty cheese, zesty chili, and customizable toppings. They'll also love Tex Mex Chili Mac, a bold mash-up of pasta, seasoned chili, and cheese that brings a Tex-Mex twist to a cafeteria classic.

Plant-Powered Comfort: Vegetarian Three Bean Chili delivers a punch packed with flavor, proof that comfort food can be meat-free and still satisfy.

Global Favorites: Chili Days isn't just about comfort, it's about discovery. With global recipes like Pork Pozole from Mexico, Tikka Masala from India, and Asopao de Pollo from the Caribbean, students can explore bold flavors from around the world while enjoying the familiar warmth of chili-style dishes.

"Students crave both comfort and creativity when it comes to food, and Chili Days delivers exactly that," said Chef Peter Gilhooly, Senior Vice President – Culinary Services, Chartwells K12. "From classic chili to fun takes like totchos and chili mac, this campaign is about warming up the season with meals students love while introducing them to new flavors along the way."

After turning up the flavor this fall with the popular Dip'n to Flavor campaign, Chili Days: Warm Bellies is the latest in a series of limited-time offerings that bring fresh, flavorful, and exciting menu options to schools. These seasonal campaigns are part of Chartwells' commitment to making the cafeteria the happiest place in school by serving delicious food, sparking curiosity, and creating moments students look forward to every day.

About Chartwells K12

Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 17,000 associates in 4,500 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education, and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com.

