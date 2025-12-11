Chartwells K12 Serves Up the Top 10 Food Trends for Kids in 2026

What's on the menu? Kids are hungry for classic favorites, international flavors, and a whole lot of fun!

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From surprising combinations to craveable comfort foods, kids are shaping the future of school dining with adventurous appetites and purposeful choices. Today's students are fueling up with meals that balance fun, flavor, and function, and they're bringing creativity and curiosity to every bite.

Chartwells K12 2026 Food Trends

Leveraging the latest generational insights from Chartwells and their market research and analytics partner E15, Gen Alpha and Gen Z are redefining what school meals should deliver: bold flavors, balanced nutrition, and a connection to the world around them. This year's food trends for kids reflect exactly that, showcasing the foods, formats, and experiences students love most.

"We're seeing incredible excitement from students about food," said Chef Peter Gilhooly, Senior Vice President – Culinary, Chartwells K12. "From global influences to interactive, on-the-go options, kids are embracing food as an experience that connects their taste buds to their values."

Chartwells K12's top 10 food trends for kids in 2026 are:

Pizza Party – It's official: 98% of students list pizza as their favorite food, but not any old slice. From whole-grain crusts to veggie-loaded toppings, today's pizza gets a nutritious twist. Whether it's classic pepperoni, Nashville Hot Chicken, or a Nut-Free Pesto Spinach Flatbread, pizza remains the ultimate unifier for Gen Alpha's love of comfort and customization. Brunch All Day – Eggs are more than breakfast; they're a Gen Alpha staple. Students are craving breakfast-for-lunch options, making brunch-inspired menus a major trend. Think Bacon and Cheddar Egg Bites, Chorizo Egg Bowl, and Dragon Fruit Banana Bowl, all featured in Chartwells' 'Bloom into Breakfast' promotional campaign launching in school cafeterias this spring. Turn Up the (Sweet) Heat – Sweet meets spicy in a flavor combo kids can't resist. From Chicken and Waffles with Spicy Peach Compote and a Honey BBQ Sriracha Chicken Grain Bowl to Chili Lime Watermelon Salad, this trend reflects the growing "flavor curiosity" noted in generational research, a balance of boldness and fun that helps students explore flavor profiles at their own pace. That's a Wrap – Portable is powerful! With 68% of kids saying they want food they can take on the go, wraps, tacos, and handhelds are ruling lunch lines. Chartwells highlights how variety and mobility meet, serving options like a Ham, Egg & Cheese Burrito, Jamaican Beef Hand Pies, and a Santa Fe Turkey & Cheddar Wrap. Sip, Sip, Hooray – Influenced by café culture and Gen Z's beverage obsession, students are sipping on Watermelon Aqua Fresca and Dragon Fruit Boba Tea. With Starbucks named a top Gen Alpha destination, our cafeterias are embracing kid-friendly versions that blend flavor, hydration, nutrition, and flair. Chicken Reimagined – Still a top food for kids, chicken is getting a playful reboot with the relaunch of Chickendipity, Chartwells' culinary concept featuring fun twists for nuggets, tenders, and more with flavorful dipping sauces like Honey Lime Buffalo Sauce, Southwest Cilantro Ranch, and Korean BBQ. This trend taps into the popularity of dipping and dunking, making mealtime interactive and fun for all ages. Passport to Flavor – Gen Alpha's curiosity about other cultures shines through their food choices. With new countries and regional flavors joining the Global Eats program lineup later this year, students can explore world cuisines in approachable ways, from Korean Style Bulgogi Chicken Tacos to Mexican Pork Pozole, connecting their love of flavor to cultural exploration. Eyes on the Fries – Potatoes, the No. 1-ranked side dish among both generations, are back in every form: mashed, roasted, and crinkle-cut. They're also getting creative upgrades like Potato Poppers and a Crispy Popcorn Chicken and Mashed Potato Bowl, tying in sauces and toppings that bring comfort with a twist. Power Up Your Performance – Students are seeking protein-packed and macro-friendly foods that fuel their performance. Gen Z and Gen Alpha prioritize health and energy, and Chartwells' Power Up program is expanding with menu items like a Chipotle Chicken Rice Bowl and Banana Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats, packed with protein, whole grains, and produce that support active days and focused minds. Plant-Forward and Planet-Friendly – Sustainability is no longer a bonus; it's an expectation. With 60-70% of Gen Alpha students eating plant-based meals each week, Chartwells continues to lead with plant-forward entrees like a comfort food classic Sweet Potato and Black Bean Vegetarian Chili, or Butternut Squash Enchiladas. Using locally sourced produce and hosting programs like Chartwells Farmers Markets bring food origin stories to life for kids.

View the full list of 2026 Food Trends for Kids video.

These trends are powered by Chartwells AI: Appetite Intelligence platform, an insights initiative that combines data from E15 research and daily student feedback to shape what's served in cafeterias nationwide. By translating generational insights into action, Chartwells continues to create meals that meet kids where they are, and where they're going next.

About Chartwells K12

Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 18,000 associates in 4,800 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education, and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com.

